Washing machine under 10000: Here are top 9 options to consider

Washing machines have become indispensable in the modern world due to the efficiency, convenience, and time-saving they offer in handling laundry. In today's fast-paced lifestyle, where time is at a premium, washing machines have revolutionized the way we manage our household chores. Washing machine in ₹ 10000: Bring home one if you wish to manage laundry chores with ease without burning a hole in your pocket.

Firstly, they save time and effort. With busy schedules, spending hours manually washing clothes becomes impractical. Washing machines automate this process, allowing us to simply load clothes, select settings, and carry on with other tasks.

Secondly, they ensure cleanliness and hygiene. Advanced technologies and various wash programs cater to different fabric types, removing stains and dirt effectively without damaging the clothes. This helps in maintaining fabric quality and ensuring better hygiene.

Moreover, they enhance convenience and accessibility for everyone. From small apartments to large households, there are diverse sizes and types of machines to suit varying needs. Features like quick wash cycles and eco-friendly modes further add to their versatility.

Furthermore, they promote independence and ease for individuals with physical limitations or disabilities, enabling them to manage their laundry independently.

Overall, washing machines have transformed the way we handle laundry, saving time, ensuring cleanliness, and providing convenience in our daily lives, making them an essential appliance in the modern world.

There is a whole range of washing machines available in the market. For this discussion we will talk about washing machines under the ₹10,000 category.

Washing machines under ₹10,000 cater to budget-conscious consumers seeking basic functionality. Typically, these machines offer smaller capacities, often around 6-7 kg, suitable for small households or individuals. They come with standard wash programs, basic features, and may lack advanced technologies found in higher-priced models. While they fulfill the basic purpose of washing clothes, they might lack energy efficiency or advanced cleaning options. Consumers should consider these machines as entry-level options, compromising on extra features for affordability, making them suitable for those prioritizing budget constraints over additional functionalities.

Here's a list of top 9 options available on Amazon that we have selected just for you. Take a look.

1) Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Superb Atom Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (SUPERB ATOM 70I Grey Dazzle, TurboScrub Technology)

The Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Superb Atom Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (SUPERB ATOM 70I) stands out for its efficiency and convenience. With a substantial 7 kg capacity and TurboScrub Technology, it ensures thorough cleaning. Its semi-automatic design offers convenience in washing and rinsing cycles, while the 5-star energy rating ensures efficient operation. The Grey Dazzle finish adds a sleek touch to its appearance, making it an ideal choice for households seeking a reliable and efficient washing solution.

Specifications of Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Superb Atom Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (SUPERB ATOM 70I):

Capacity: 7 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Technology: TurboScrub Technology

Loading Type: Top Loading

Colour: Grey Dazzle

Pros Cons Efficient 5-star energy rating Manual intervention required in shifting clothes from wash to spin tub TurboScrub Technology ensures thorough cleaning Might occupy more space due to the top-loading design

B07WGD8QQT

2) Whirlpool 6 Kg 5 Star Superb Atom Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (SUPERB ATOM 60I, Grey Dazzle, TurboScrub Technology)

The Whirlpool 6 kg 5 Star Superb Atom Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (SUPERB ATOM 60I) combines convenience with efficiency. With a 6 kg capacity and TurboScrub Technology, it ensures effective cleaning. Its semi-automatic design offers flexibility during washing and rinsing cycles, while the 5-star energy rating ensures economical operation. Sporting a Grey Dazzle finish, it adds a modern touch to its appearance, making it a suitable choice for households seeking a reliable and space-efficient washing solution.

Specifications of Whirlpool 6 Kg 5 Star Superb Atom Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (SUPERB ATOM 60I):

Capacity: 6 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Technology: TurboScrub Technology

Loading Type: Top Loading

Colour: Grey Dazzle

Pros Cons Efficient 5-star energy rating Requires manual shifting of clothes between wash and spin tubs TurboScrub Technology ensures effective cleaning Smaller capacity might not be suitable for larger households

B083G1WGLF

3) Samsung 6 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Washing Machine (WT60R2000LL/TL, Air Turbo Drying, LIGHT GRAY)

The Samsung 6 kg, 5-star Semi-Automatic Washing Machine (WT60R2000LL/TL) stands out for its efficiency and performance. Featuring a 6 kg capacity and a 5-star energy rating, it assures both adequate capacity and energy savings. Its Air Turbo Drying feature ensures quicker drying of clothes. With a sleek LIGHT GRAY finish, it adds a modern touch to the laundry area, making it an excellent choice for smaller households seeking efficient and reliable washing solutions.

Specifications of Samsung 6 kg, 5-star Semi-Automatic Washing Machine (WT60R2000LL/TL):

Capacity: 6 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Drying Feature: Air Turbo Drying

Loading Type: Semi-Automatic

Colour: LIGHT GRAY

Pros Cons Energy-efficient with a 5-star rating Semi-automatic nature requires manual effort for washing and drying cycles Air Turbo Drying feature for faster drying Limited capacity might not suit larger households

B08FMN5ZQM

4) Panasonic 6.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (NA-W65L7ARB, Blue, Powerful Motor, Active Foam System, Effective Wash Pulsator, 2023 Model)

The Panasonic 6.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (NA-W65L7ARB) stands as an efficient laundry solution. Featuring a 6.5 kg capacity and a 5-star energy rating, it assures both ample space and energy efficiency. Its Powerful Motor, Active Foam System, and Effective Wash Pulsator ensure thorough cleaning. Adorned in Blue, this 2023 model presents a modern aesthetic while providing robust performance, ideal for households looking for reliable washing machines.

Specifications of Panasonic 6.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (NA-W65L7ARB):

Capacity: 6.5 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Colour: Blue

Special Features: Powerful Motor, Active Foam System

Model: 2023 Model

Pros Cons Efficient 5-star energy rating Semi-automatic operation requires manual intervention Features a powerful motor for effective washing Might be relatively noisy during operation compared to fully automatic models

B0C2J1Y3QN

5) Samsung 6.5 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Washing Machine (WT65R2200LL/TL, Air Turbo Drying, LIGHT GRAY)

The Samsung WT65R2200LL/TL is a reliable semi-automatic washing machine, boasting a 6.5 kg capacity and an impressive 5-star energy efficiency rating. Its Air Turbo Drying feature ensures quicker drying by leveraging rapid drum rotation to extract excess moisture efficiently. The appliance, presented in an elegant light gray hue, balances effective cleaning with energy conservation. With Samsung's reputation for quality and innovation, this washing machine offers a convenient and eco-friendly laundry solution for smaller households.

Specifications of Samsung WT65R2200LL/TL:

Capacity: 6.5 kg

Energy Efficiency: 5-star rating

Drying Technology: Air Turbo Drying

Type: Semi-automatic

Colour: Light Gray

Pros Cons Energy Efficient: Boasting a 5-star rating, it minimizes energy consumption. Manual Intervention: Being semi-automatic, it requires manual transfer of clothes between wash and dry cycles. Air Turbo Drying: Rapid drum rotation for quicker and more efficient drying. Limited Features: Might lack some advanced features found in fully automatic models.

B09T6NX8W2

6) Voltas beko, A Tata Product 7.2 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine, (WTT72, Burgundy, 2023 Model, Fast Dry)

The Voltas Beko 7.2 kg Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTT72) is a standout Tata product, combining efficiency and convenience. With a 2023 model, it features a rich burgundy colour and emphasizes quick drying through its Fast Dry technology. This semi-automatic washer offers a 7.2 kg capacity, catering to moderate laundry needs. Known for its Tata lineage, this appliance likely upholds quality and reliability, presenting an attractive choice for those seeking an effective yet user-friendly laundry solution.

Specifications of Voltas Beko 7.2 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTT72):

Capacity: 7.2 kg

Type: Semi-automatic

Model: 2023

Colou: Burgundy

Special Feature: Fast Dry technology

Pros Cons Generous Capacity: 7.2 kg capacity suits moderate laundry requirements. Semi-Automatic Function: Requires manual intervention for shifting clothes between wash and dry cycles. Fast Dry Technology: Emphasizes quicker drying for time-efficient laundry sessions. Limited Features: Might lack advanced functionalities present in fully automatic machines.

B0BS3Z4XK7

7) NU 6.5 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WSTLP65BD, Burgundy Red) 2023 Model

The NU 6.5 kg Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WSTLP65BD) in Burgundy Red, a 2023 model, offers efficient laundry care. With a moderate 6.5 kg capacity, it suits small to medium households. Its top-loading design and semi-automatic functionality streamline washing routines. The appliance, presented in a stylish burgundy red, adds a touch of vibrancy to spaces. While embracing essential washing features, this NU model aims to provide reliable performance, catering to daily laundry needs with simplicity and effectiveness.

Specifications of NU 6.5 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WSTLP65BD) in Burgundy Red:

Capacity: 6.5 kg

Type: Semi-automatic

Model: 2023

Loading Type: Top Load

Colour: Burgundy Red

Pros Cons Moderate Capacity: 6.5 kg ideal for small to medium-sized households. Semi-Automatic Operation: Requires manual intervention between wash and dry cycles. Top Load Convenience: Easy access for loading and unloading laundry. Limited Features: May lack some advanced functionalities compared to fully automatic models.

B0CDL77CJ6

8) Haier Semi-Automatic 7 kg 5 Star Top Loading Washing Machine (White & Maroon, HTW70-1187BTN)

The Haier Semi-Automatic Washing Machine (HTW70-1187BTN) offers a generous 7 kg capacity in a sleek white and maroon design. Boasting a 5-star energy rating, it combines efficiency with performance. This top-loading machine simplifies laundry routines with its user-friendly interface and practicality. The blend of white and maroon adds a touch of elegance to its appearance. With Haier's commitment to quality and innovation, this washing machine delivers reliable cleaning and convenience, catering well to household laundry needs.

Specifications of Haier Semi-Automatic Washing Machine (HTW70-1187BTN):

Capacity: 7 kg

Energy Rating: 5-star

Type: Semi-automatic

Loading Type: Top Load

Colour: White & Maroon

Pros Cons Ample Capacity: 7 kg ideal for moderate laundry loads. Semi-Automatic Functionality: Requires manual handling between wash and dry cycles. Energy Efficient: Boasts a 5-star rating, reducing power consumption. Limited Features: Might lack advanced functionalities present in fully automatic models.

B0C8BDB9WZ

9) Candes 8.5 kg washing machine semi automatic | 5 Year Warranty on Moter | Multi Washing Method | Low Water Conusmption | (CTPL85PL1SWM), Black White

The Candes CTPL85PL1SWM is an 8.5 kg semi-automatic washing machine offering versatile cleaning options with its multi-washing methods. Its black and white design exudes a modern aesthetic, complementing various spaces. Notably, it boasts a remarkable 5-year warranty on the motor, ensuring prolonged reliability. This washer emphasizes low water consumption, enhancing its eco-friendliness. With a focus on efficiency and durability, Candes delivers a robust laundry solution, catering to diverse washing needs while prioritizing sustainability and longevity.

Specifications of Candes CTPL85PL1SWM:

Capacity: 8.5 kg

Type: Semi-automatic

Warranty: 5 years on motor

Washing Methods: Multi washing method

Colour: Black and White

Pros Cons Ample Capacity: 8.5 kg suitable for larger laundry loads. Semi-Automatic Function: Requires manual intervention for transitioning between wash and dry cycles. Long Motor Warranty: A significant 5-year warranty ensures extended reliability. Potential Limited Features: May lack some advanced functionalities compared to fully automatic models.

B0BCWBYTYY

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Superb Atom Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (SUPERB ATOM 70I Grey Dazzle, TurboScrub Technology) TurboScrub Technology Large Capacity 5 Star Energy Rating Whirlpool 6 Kg 5 Star Superb Atom Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (SUPERB ATOM 60I, Grey Dazzle, TurboScrub Technology) TurboScrub Technology Compact Design 5 Star Energy Rating Samsung 6 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Washing Machine (WT60R2000LL/TL, Air Turbo Drying, LIGHT GRAY) Air Turbo Drying Efficient Washing 5 Star Energy Rating Panasonic 6.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (NA-W65L7ARB, Blue, Powerful Motor, Active Foam System, Effective Wash Pulsator, 2023 Model) Powerful Motor Active Foam System Effective Wash Pulsator Samsung 6.5 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Washing Machine (WT65R2200LL/TL, Air Turbo Drying, LIGHT GRAY) Air Turbo Drying Efficient Washing 5 Star Energy Rating Voltas beko, A Tata Product 7.2 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine, (WTT72, Burgundy, 2023 Model, Fast Dry) Fast Drying Large Capacity Tata Brand NU 6.5 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WSTLP65BD, Burgundy Red) 2023 Model Compact Design Efficient Washing Durable Build Haier Semi-Automatic 7 kg 5 Star Top Loading Washing Machine (White & Maroon, HTW70-1187BTN) 5 Star Energy Rating Large Capacity Efficient Washing Candes 8.5 kg washing machine semi automatic 5 Year Warranty on Motor Multi Washing Method Low Water Consumption

Best value for money

The Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Superb Atom Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (SUPERB ATOM 70I) stands out as the best value for money. Offering a substantial capacity, TurboScrub Technology, and a 5-star energy rating, it combines efficiency with affordability. Its advanced features and large capacity provide a balanced mix, making it a cost-effective choice for households seeking performance without compromising on quality or utility.

Best overall money

The Panasonic 6.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (NA-W65L7ARB) emerges as the best overall product. It boasts a powerful motor, an Active Foam System, and an Effective Wash Pulsator. This model delivers efficient washing, durable performance, and advanced features like foam-based cleaning. With its blend of power, innovation, and effective cleaning mechanisms, it stands out as a top choice, catering to various washing needs while ensuring quality results and durability.

How to buy best washing machines under ₹ 10000 in India

To find the best washing machines under ₹10,000 in India, consider a few key factors. First, assess your requirements, considering capacity needs and features. Look for reliable brands offering efficient wash cycles and durability within your budget. Research various models, reading user reviews to gauge performance and reliability. Compare features like wash programs, energy efficiency, and build quality. Opt for models with good after-sales service and warranties. Prioritize your needs, balancing features and affordability to select the best-suited washing machine.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.