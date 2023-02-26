Watching replays in Dota 2, all questions answered

Dota 2 is a popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game developed and published by Valve Corporation. It is a free-to-play game and is available on Microsoft Windows, macOS, and Linux platforms.

In Dota 2, players form two teams of five players each and battle against each other with the goal of destroying the other team's "Ancient," a large structure located in their base. Each player controls a "hero," a powerful character with unique abilities and attributes that they use to defeat their opponents and gain an advantage.

Why should I watch replays in Dota 2?

Watching replays in Dota 2 can help you improve your gameplay and learn from your mistakes. It also allows you to gain valuable insights into how top-tier players approach the game.

How can I watch replays of my own games in Dota 2?

To watch replays of your own games, follow these steps:

1. Click on your player profile on the main menu.

2. Under the "Profile" section, click on "Previous Matches Performance."

3. Choose the match you want to watch.

4. Click on the "Download Replay" button at the bottom right of the Overview screen.

5. Click "Watch Replay" to start watching.

Can I watch replays of other players' games in Dota 2?

Yes, you can watch replays of other players' games by following these steps:

1. Click on "Watch" on the main menu.

2. Click on "Replays."

3. Enter the match ID for the replay you want to watch in the "Search for MatchIDs" box.

How long are replays available for download?

Replays of your own games are available for download for up to seven days. Replays of other players' games are only available if they have made them publicly available and are less than seven days old.

Why should I invest my time in watching Dota 2 replays?

Watching replays can help you learn new strategies, builds, and hero tricks from top-tier players. It can also help you improve your farming practices, pick the right heroes, outsmart your opponents, and adapt to different situations.

Can I watch replays even if I've uninstalled Steam?

Yes, as long as you've downloaded the replay, you can watch it even if you've uninstalled Steam.

Hopefully, this guide has provided you with all the information you need to watch replays in Dota 2 and improve your gameplay.