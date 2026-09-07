We analysed over 1,000 Amazon reviews - here are 5 laptops worth considering

Buying a laptop these days can be a challenging task these days. With the market being flooded with options, finding the right laptop model that delivers what it promises can be difficult. Sure, interested buyers can pick a laptop model based on the available specifications. However, specifications only tell you how well a device, in this case, a laptop, is expected to perform. Specifications don't give insights into the device's real-world performance. This is where Amazon reviews can be useful.

Top laptops with highest rating on Amazon. (Apple)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

Amazon reviews are an indication of users' trust on a laptop. It also gives potential buyers a fair idea of what they should expect from a device as far as performance in various domains is concerned. A one-star rating means that users are very dissatisfied while a five-star rating means that they love the product and a three-star rating means average or mixed experience.

We went through more than 1,000 Amazon customer reviews across popular laptops to identify the models that buyers consistently rate highly. Instead of looking only at star ratings, we focused on what users repeatedly praised—and complained about—including performance, display quality, battery life, build, thermals, keyboard experience and overall value for money.

The result is a shortlist of five laptops worth considering if you are planning a purchase in India. These aren't simply the laptops with the highest ratings; they are models that appear to deliver a consistently positive ownership experience. Whether you need a laptop for work, college or something more demanding, these five models offer a useful starting point before you spend your money.

Top 5 best rated laptops on Amazon

The Acer Aspire 5 comes with a 14-inch WUXGA IPS display, viewing angles of up to 170 degrees and a 1920 × 1200 resolution. This laptop is powered by Intel’s Core Ultra 5 125H processor backed by 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD. It runs Microsoft's Window 11 operating system. It has received 4.6 stars out of 5 on Amazon.

Specifications Display 14-inch WUXGA Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 125H RAM 16GB LPDDR5 Storage 512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD Battery Life 54 Whr Operating System Windows 11 Home Reasons to Buy Great display Excellent performance Value for money Light weight design Reasons to Avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this laptop to offer excellent performance and a great display. They also like its light-weight design.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this laptop for its performance and design.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The HP Victus 15-fa2500TX comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate, anti-glare coating and 300-nit brightness. At its core is the Intel Core 5 210H processor that is paired with 24GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also comes with a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU that further adds graphics performance for gaming and creative workloads. It runs Microsoft's Window 11 operating system. It has received 5 stars on Amazon.

Specifications Display 15.6-inch FHD Processor Intel Core 5 210H RAM 24GB DDR5 Storage 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD Battery Life 52.5 Whr Operating System Windows 11 Home Reasons to Buy Great display Excellent performance Reasons to Avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this laptop to offer excellent performance and a great display.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this laptop for its performance and display.

The 2026 MacBook Air comes with a lightweight aluminium design with a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display featuring 2560×1664 resolution and 500 nits brightness. It is powered by Apple's Silicon M5 chipset that is paired with 16GB of unified memory and a 1TB SSD storage. It is backed by up to 18 hours of battery life. It runs Apple's macOS operating system. It has received 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

Specifications Display 13.6-inch FHD Processor M5 RAM 16GB Unified Memory Storage 1TB SSD Battery Life 53.8 Whr Operating System macOS Reasons to Buy Great display Excellent performance Long battery life Great sound quality Reasons to Avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this laptop to offer excellent performance, a great display. They also appreciate its long battery life and sound quality.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this laptop for its performance, battery and display.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 gets a 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display with a 1920 × 1080 resolution. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U chipset. This chipset is paired with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD that provide a responsive everyday performance. Additionally, it comes with two stereo speakers with Dolby Audio support. It runs Windows 11 operating system. It has received 4.1 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

Specifications Display 15.6-inch FHD Processor AMD Ryzen 5 5500U RAM 8GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Battery Life 45 Whr Operating System Windows 11 Reasons to Buy Great performance Sleek design Great thermals Reasons to Avoid Average hinge

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this laptop to offer excellent performance and great thermals. They also appreciate its sleek design.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this laptop for its performance and design.

The ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED comes with a 15.6-inch 2.8K OLED 120Hz display that is designed for vivid and colour-rich visuals. It also comes with a PANTONE validation that adds to the colour accuracy of this laptop. It is powering by the 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13500H processor that is paired with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD. It runs Windows 11 operating system. It gets a 75Whr battery with support for fast charging technology. It has received 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

Specifications Display 15.6-inch 2.8K OLED Processor Intel Core i5-13500H RAM 16GB LPDDR5 Storage 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD Battery Life 75 Whr Operating System Windows 11 Reasons to Buy Great performance Vibrant display Durable design Reasons to Avoid Average speakers

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this laptop offers excellent performance and a vibrant display. It also gets a durable design.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this laptop for its performance and display.

Top features of the best laptops on Amazon

LAPTOP DISPLAY PROCESSOR OPERATING SYSTEM Acer Aspire 5 14-inch Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Windows 11 HP Victus 15-fa2500TX 15.6-inch Intel Core 5 210H Windows 11 MacBook Air 13.6-inch M5 macOS Lenovo IdeaPad 1 15.6-inch AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Windows 11 ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED 15.6-inch Intel Core EVO i5-13500H 13th Gen Windows 11

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of laptops. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used at least a dozen laptops and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their display, processor, battery and factors that impact their overall performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

FAQs for buying a laptop in India What should I look for when buying a laptop in India? Check the processor, RAM, SSD storage, display quality, battery life, graphics, weight, ports, operating system and upgradeability.

How much SSD storage should I get in a laptop? A 512GB SSD is a good starting point for most users.

Is an SSD better than an HDD for a laptop? Yes. SSDs are significantly faster, quieter and more resistant to physical shocks than traditional hard drives. They improve boot times, application loading and overall responsiveness. For a new laptop, an NVMe SSD is generally preferable to an HDD.

Do I need a dedicated graphics card in a laptop? Not necessarily. Integrated graphics are sufficient for browsing, office work, programming, streaming and many everyday tasks.

Should I buy a Windows laptop or a MacBook? Windows offers a wider range of prices, hardware configurations, gaming options and software compatibility. MacBooks are attractive for users who prioritise battery life, portability, build quality and Apple's ecosystem.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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