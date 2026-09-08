WFH setup: Comfortable, high-precision mice for efficient remote working, smoother navigation and better productivity

A comfortable mouse can make a noticeable difference to your work-from-home setup, especially when long hours at a laptop or desktop are part of the routine. The right model should offer smooth tracking, responsive controls and an ergonomic design to help make everyday tasks easier.

High-precision mice: Work smarter with precise, comfortable mice built for productive home offices. (AI Generated Image)

By Nivedita Mishra With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions. Read more Read less

From navigating spreadsheets and documents to attending virtual meetings and managing multiple tabs, a high-precision mouse can improve control and productivity. Whether you prefer a wired or wireless option, there are plenty of choices across different budgets. We look at comfortable mice designed to deliver reliable performance for efficient remote working.

The Dell MS116 is a straightforward wired mouse designed for everyday computing and office use. Its ambidextrous design makes it comfortable for different users, while optical tracking provides precise cursor control. The USB connection offers simple plug-and-play functionality without requiring batteries or additional software. With broad device compatibility and a practical design, it is suitable for navigating documents, browsing the web, working with spreadsheets and handling routine desktop tasks.

Specifications Design Ambidextrous, ergonomic design Connectivity USB 2.0 wired Sensor Type Optical tracking sensor DPI 1000 DPI Compatibility Windows, Mac, Linux Reasons to Buy Comfortable ambidextrous design Reliable wired connectivity Reasons to Avoid No wireless connectivity Basic feature set

What buyers are saying on Flipkart?

Buyers generally appreciate its smooth tracking, simple setup and comfortable design for everyday use.

Why choose this product?

A practical wired mouse offering reliable tracking, easy connectivity and comfortable everyday operation.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Dell WM118 is a practical wireless mouse designed for everyday computing, office tasks and home use. Its ambidextrous design accommodates different hand preferences, while optical tracking helps deliver smooth and accurate cursor movement. The wireless connection reduces cable clutter and supports convenient desk setups. With plug-and-play functionality and broad compatibility, it is suitable for browsing, document editing, spreadsheets and other routine computing activities.

Specifications Design Ambidextrous, ergonomic design Connectivity 2.4GHz wireless connection Sensor Type Optical tracking sensor DPI 1000 DPI Compatibility Windows, Mac, Linux Reasons to Buy Comfortable ambidextrous design Cable-free desktop setup Reasons to Avoid Basic feature set Requires battery replacement

What buyers are saying on Flipkart?

Buyers appreciate its comfortable design, smooth tracking and convenient wireless performance for everyday tasks.

Why choose this product?

A simple wireless mouse offering reliable tracking, easy setup and comfortable everyday operation.

The Logitech B175 is a practical wireless mouse designed for everyday computing at home or in the office. Its ambidextrous design suits different hand preferences, while optical tracking helps provide smooth and consistent cursor movement. The wireless connection keeps your workspace free from cables, and its long battery life supports extended use. With plug-and-play functionality and broad compatibility, it is suitable for browsing, working on documents, managing spreadsheets and routine desktop tasks.

Specifications Design Ambidextrous, ergonomic design Connectivity 2.4GHz wireless connection Sensor Type Optical tracking sensor DPI 1000 DPI Compatibility Windows, Mac, Linux Reasons to Buy Long 12-month battery Comfortable ambidextrous design Reasons to Avoid Basic feature set No adjustable DPI

What buyers are saying on Flipkart?

Buyers appreciate its smooth tracking, comfortable design and reliable wireless performance for everyday computing.

Why choose this product?

A dependable wireless mouse offering comfortable handling, simple setup and long-lasting battery performance.

The Portronics Toad 101 is a practical wired mouse designed for everyday computing, office tasks and home use. Its ambidextrous design makes it suitable for different hand preferences, while optical tracking supports smooth and consistent cursor movement. The USB connection provides straightforward plug-and-play operation without batteries. With a compact build and broad device compatibility, it is suitable for browsing, document editing, spreadsheets and other routine computer tasks.

Specifications Design Ambidextrous, ergonomic design Connectivity USB 2.0 wired Sensor Type Optical tracking sensor DPI 1000 DPI Compatibility Windows, Mac, Linux Reasons to Buy Comfortable ambidextrous design Reliable wired connection Reasons to Avoid No wireless connectivity Basic feature set

What buyers are saying on Flipkart?

Buyers appreciate its smooth tracking, easy setup and comfortable design for everyday computing.

Why choose this product?

A practical wired mouse offering reliable tracking, easy connectivity and comfortable everyday operation.

The HP S1000 is a lightweight wireless mouse designed for comfortable everyday computing at home or in the office. Its ambidextrous shape suits different hand preferences, while optical tracking supports smooth and accurate cursor movement. The wireless connection helps keep your desk tidy, while silent operation can make routine clicking less distracting. With adjustable tracking sensitivity and broad compatibility, it is suitable for browsing, documents, spreadsheets and regular work tasks.

Specifications Design Lightweight ambidextrous design Connectivity 2.4GHz wireless connection Sensor Type Optical tracking sensor DPI Up to 1600 DPI Compatibility Windows, Mac, Linux Reasons to Buy Lightweight ergonomic design Silent clicking operation Reasons to Avoid No wired connectivity Basic button configuration

What buyers are saying on Flipkart?

Buyers appreciate its lightweight design, silent clicks and smooth wireless performance for everyday tasks.

Why choose this product?

A lightweight wireless mouse offering quiet operation, adjustable DPI and convenient everyday usability.

The Zebronics Jaguar is a practical wireless mouse designed for everyday computing, office tasks and home use. Its ambidextrous design accommodates different hand preferences, while high-precision optical tracking supports smooth cursor movement. The wireless connection helps maintain a clutter-free workspace, and plug-and-play functionality makes setup straightforward. With multiple buttons and broad compatibility, it is suitable for browsing, document editing, spreadsheets and other routine computing tasks.

Specifications Design Ambidextrous, ergonomic design Connectivity 2.4GHz wireless connection Sensor Type High-precision optical sensor DPI Adjustable DPI sensitivity Compatibility Windows, Mac, Linux Reasons to Buy High-precision tracking Convenient wireless connectivity Reasons to Avoid Requires battery replacement Basic ergonomic features

What buyers are saying on Flipkart?

Buyers appreciate its responsive tracking, easy setup and convenient wireless performance for everyday computing.

Why choose this product?

A practical wireless mouse offering precise tracking, multiple buttons and easy plug-and-play operation.

The Frontech MS-0057B is a practical wireless mouse designed for everyday computing, office work and home use. Its ambidextrous design suits different hand preferences, while optical tracking supports smooth and consistent cursor movement. With 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth connectivity, it offers flexible pairing options for compatible devices. Its compact design makes it suitable for browsing, document editing, spreadsheets and other routine tasks without adding unnecessary clutter to your workspace.

Specifications Design Ambidextrous, ergonomic design Connectivity 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth Sensor Type Optical tracking sensor DPI Adjustable DPI sensitivity Compatibility Windows, Mac, compatible devices Reasons to Buy Dual wireless connectivity Ambidextrous ergonomic design Reasons to Avoid Basic button configuration Requires battery replacement

What buyers are saying on Flipkart?

Buyers appreciate its dual connectivity, comfortable design and convenient wireless performance for everyday computing.

Why choose this product?

A versatile wireless mouse offering Bluetooth and 2.4GHz connectivity for flexible everyday use.

The Acer Flow is a practical wireless mouse designed for everyday computing, home use and office tasks. Its ambidextrous design makes it suitable for different hand preferences, while optical tracking supports smooth and consistent cursor movement. The wireless connection helps reduce cable clutter and offers convenient desktop use. With a lightweight build and simple operation, it can handle browsing, document editing, spreadsheets and other routine computing activities comfortably.

Specifications Design Ambidextrous, lightweight design Connectivity 2.4GHz wireless connection Sensor Type Optical tracking sensor DPI Adjustable DPI sensitivity Compatibility Windows, Mac, compatible devices Reasons to Buy Lightweight ambidextrous design Cable-free desktop setup Reasons to Avoid Basic feature set Requires battery replacement

What buyers are saying on Flipkart?

Buyers appreciate its lightweight design, smooth tracking and convenient wireless performance for everyday computing.

Why choose this product?

A simple wireless mouse offering comfortable handling, smooth tracking and clutter-free connectivity.

The ASUS WT200 is a practical wireless mouse designed for everyday computing, office tasks and home use. Its ambidextrous design accommodates different hand preferences, while optical tracking provides smooth and accurate cursor movement. The 2.4GHz wireless connection helps maintain a tidy workspace, while its single AA battery supports extended usage. With straightforward operation and broad compatibility, it is suitable for browsing, document editing, spreadsheets and other routine computing tasks.

Specifications Design Ambidextrous, ergonomic design Connectivity 2.4GHz wireless connection Sensor Type Optical tracking sensor DPI 1200 DPI Compatibility Windows, Mac, compatible devices Reasons to Buy Up to 15-month battery Comfortable ambidextrous design Reasons to Avoid Requires AA battery Basic feature set

What buyers are saying on Flipkart?

Buyers appreciate its comfortable design, smooth tracking and long-lasting battery performance for everyday use.

Why choose this product?

A reliable wireless mouse offering precise tracking, comfortable handling and extended battery life.

The Flipkart SmartBuy TC-M500 is a practical wireless mouse designed for everyday computing, office work and home use. Its ergonomic design supports comfortable handling, while optical tracking enables smooth and consistent cursor movement. With both 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth connectivity, it offers flexible pairing options for compatible devices. Its straightforward operation makes it suitable for browsing, document editing, spreadsheets and other routine tasks, helping maintain a cleaner, cable-free workspace.

Specifications Design Ergonomic, comfortable design Connectivity 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth Sensor Type Optical tracking sensor DPI Adjustable DPI sensitivity Compatibility Windows, Mac, compatible devices Reasons to Buy Dual connectivity options Ergonomic comfortable design Reasons to Avoid Basic feature set Requires battery replacement

What buyers are saying on Flipkart?

Buyers appreciate its comfortable design, dual connectivity and smooth tracking for everyday computing.

Why choose this product?

A versatile wireless mouse offering Bluetooth and 2.4GHz connectivity with comfortable everyday handling.

Is 4000Hz better than 1000Hz?

Yes, 4000Hz is better for faster cursor updates and smoother movement, but 1000Hz is sufficient for most everyday work and gaming.

Is 1600 or 3200 DPI better?

Neither is universally better: 1600 DPI offers greater control, while 3200 DPI enables faster cursor movement for larger screens.

What are the three main types of mice?

The three main types are mechanical, optical and laser mice, differing in sensor technology, precision, responsiveness and tracking performance.

Factors to consider when choosing a high-precision mouse for WFH

Ergonomics: Choose a comfortable shape that supports extended working sessions.

Precision: Look for accurate optical tracking and suitable DPI settings.

Connectivity: Consider wired, 2.4GHz wireless or Bluetooth options.

Polling rate: Higher rates can provide smoother cursor responsiveness.

Buttons: Check for responsive buttons and useful customisation options.

Battery life: Wireless models should offer dependable, long-lasting battery performance.

Compatibility: Ensure the mouse works with your laptop or desktop operating system.

Size and weight: Pick a lightweight, well-balanced model suited to your hand.

Build quality: Durable materials can withstand frequent everyday use.

Noise levels: Quiet clicks are useful for shared or quiet home-office spaces.

3 best features of high-precision mice for WFH setup

Product Buttons Power Usage Dell MS116 Wired Optical Mouse 3 buttons USB powered Everyday computing Dell WM118 Wireless Optical Mouse 3 buttons Battery powered Office and home Logitech B175 Wireless Optical Mouse 3 buttons 1 AA battery Everyday computing Portronics Toad 101 Wired Optical Mouse 3 buttons USB powered Office and home HP S1000 Wireless Optical Mouse 3 buttons Battery powered Work and browsing Zebronics Jaguar Wireless Optical Mouse 4 buttons Battery powered Work and everyday use Frontech MS-0057B Wireless Optical Mouse 3 buttons Battery powered Office and home Acer Flow Wireless Optical Mouse 3 buttons Battery powered Everyday computing ASUS WT200 Wireless Optical Mouse 3 buttons 1 AA battery Work and browsing Flipkart SmartBuy TC-M500 Wireless Optical Mouse 3 buttons Battery powered Office and home

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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

FAQs on high-precision mice What is a high-precision mouse? A mouse designed for accurate tracking, smooth cursor movement and responsive control.

Is higher DPI always better? No. Higher DPI offers faster movement, while lower settings can provide greater control and precision.

What DPI is suitable for WFH? Around 800–1600 DPI is generally comfortable for everyday office tasks and browsing.

Is a wired or wireless mouse better? Wired mice offer consistent connectivity, while wireless models provide greater freedom and reduce desk clutter.

Are high-precision mice useful for office work? Yes. They can improve cursor control and make prolonged tasks such as editing and navigation more comfortable.

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