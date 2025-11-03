Search
Mon, Nov 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

These premium mouse options are ergonomic and suited for tasks of all nature; Choose from brands like Asus, HP and more

ByBoudhaditya Sanyal
Published on: Nov 03, 2025 12:27 pm IST

Looking for a premium mouse that blends comfort, precision, and performance? Explore ergonomic options from brands like Asus, HP, and others.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse, Wireless, Bluetooth or Logi Bolt USB Receiver, Quiet clicks, 4 Buttons, Compatible with Windows/macOS/iPadOS, Laptop, PC - Pale Grey View Details checkDetails

₹4,809

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Logitech MX Master 3S with Free Adobe Subscription - Wireless Performance Mouse with Ultra-Fast Scrolling, Ergo, 8K DPI, Track on Glass, Quiet Clicks, USB-C, Bluetooth, Chrome-Pale Grey View Details checkDetails

₹8,799

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP 920 Ergonomic Wireless Mouse, Unifying USB dongle, Bluetooth 5.3, 5 programmable Buttons, Up to 4000 dpi, Pair up to 3 Devices, 4-Month Battery, 1-Year Warranty, 0.16 kg, Black, 6H1A4AA View Details checkDetails

₹8,113

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

₹4,099

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ASUS MW203 Multi-Device Wireless Silent Mouse, 2.4GHz with USB Nano Receiver, 2400 DPI Optical Tracking, 6 Buttons, Compatible with PC/Laptop - Black (MW203 (Black)) View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP 930 Creator Wireless Mouse, USB-A dongle, Bluetooth 5.1, 7 programmable Buttons, Up to 4000 dpi, Pair up to 3 Devices, Rechargeable 12-Week Battery, 3-Year Warranty, 0.13 kg, Silver, 1D0K9AA View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
View More Products view more product right image

You can tell a lot about a person by the mouse they use. Some glide through deadlines, some game between meetings, and others obsess over the perfect scroll speed. The good ones know that comfort isn’t negotiable, especially when you’re staring at a screen for hours. That’s where premium mice come in.

Get a premium and ergonomic mouse for your setup, today.
Get a premium and ergonomic mouse for your setup, today.

Built with ergonomic curves, adjustable sensitivity, and seamless connectivity, they make every click feel intentional. Whether you’re editing, coding, designing, or just surviving spreadsheets, these mice from Asus, HP, and others promise control without fatigue, and a reminder that small tools can make a big difference.

Loading...

The Logitech Lift is built for comfort that lasts. Its vertical design feels natural in hand, especially during long hours of typing or editing. The quiet clicks and smooth scroll make it ideal for shared workspaces, and it pairs seamlessly with multiple devices via Bluetooth or Logi Bolt. Best suited for professionals, prioritizing posture and wrist comfort without sacrificing performance.

Specifications

Connectivity
Bluetooth, Logi Bolt USB Receiver
Buttons
4 customizable buttons
Design
Vertical ergonomic with rubberized grip
Compatibility
Windows, macOS, iPadOS
Noise Level
Silent click operation
Loading...

The MX Master 3S is the gold standard for power users. Its adaptive scroll wheel, 8K DPI precision, and ability to track on glass make it a multitasker’s dream. Ideal for editors, designers, and coders who demand accuracy and comfort. The quiet clicks and seamless switching between devices elevate everyday productivity into something smoother, and faster.

Specifications

Sensor
8K DPI laser sensor
Connectivity
Bluetooth, USB-C charging
Special Feature
Tracks on glass surfaces
Scroll Wheel
MagSpeed ultra-fast scrolling
Compatibility
Windows, macOS, Chrome OS
Loading...

The HP 920 nails the sweet spot between comfort and control. With an ergonomic shell, five programmable buttons, and multi-device pairing, it’s built for modern workflows. The 4000 DPI sensor keeps up with fast navigation, while the four-month battery life removes charging anxiety. It’s a versatile pick for anyone toggling between workstations.

Specifications

DPI Range
Up to 4000 DPI
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3, USB dongle
Battery Life
Up to 4 months
Buttons
5 programmable controls
Multi-Device
Pair with up to 3 devices
Loading...

The Ergo M575 is made for those who love precision with minimal wrist movement. The trackball control is surprisingly intuitive once you get used to it, and it’s a wrist-saver during long sessions. Smooth tracking, quiet clicks, and a stable wireless connection make it perfect for compact desks or productivity setups.

Specifications

Control Type
Thumb-operated trackball
Connectivity
Bluetooth, USB Receiver
Design
Ergonomic with sculpted thumb rest
Tracking
High-precision optical sensor
Compatibility
Windows, macOS
Loading...

The ASUS MW203 is simple but smart. It’s silent, steady, and ready for multitasking with a six-button layout and 2400 DPI tracking. Whether for work or study, it’s reliable, lightweight, and easy to carry. A great option for users who want quiet performance and multi-device support without paying a premium.

Specifications

DPI Range
2400 DPI adjustable sensor
Buttons
6 functional controls
Connectivity
2.4GHz wireless (USB Nano receiver)
Noise Level
Silent click operation
Compatibility
PC and laptop
Loading...

Amazon’s Pro Series mouse is a solid budget performer that punches above its price. With dual Bluetooth modes, adjustable DPI, and a comfortable shape, it handles office work and casual gaming well. Shortcut buttons add extra convenience, and the ergonomic grip helps during long hours. A reliable pick for multi-device users on a budget.

Specifications

DPI Settings
Adjustable up to 2400 DPI
Connectivity
Dual Bluetooth 5.0 + 2.4GHz
Battery
800 mAh rechargeable battery
Buttons
Shortcut and side navigation buttons
Design
Ergonomic shell for comfort
Loading...

The HP 930 is a creative powerhouse in a sleek package. It’s built for designers and multitaskers, offering seven programmable buttons, multi-device pairing, and a 4000 DPI sensor. The rechargeable 12-week battery is a game changer, and its smooth tracking makes editing, designing, or gaming effortless. A premium tool for high-performance users.

Specifications

DPI Range
Up to 4000 DPI
Buttons
7 programmable inputs
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.1, USB-A dongle
Battery
Rechargeable, up to 12 weeks
Warranty
3 years
  • Are ergonomic mice better for long working hours?

    Yes, ergonomic mice reduce wrist strain and promote natural hand positioning. During long sessions, they help prevent fatigue and repetitive stress injuries.

  • What’s the ideal DPI for office and creative use?

    A DPI between 1600 and 4000 offers precise control for general work and design tasks. Higher DPI settings benefit users working with large displays or detailed graphics.

  • How do wireless mice maintain stable connectivity?

    Modern wireless mice use dual connectivity modes—Bluetooth and 2.4GHz USB receivers—to reduce lag and interference. Brands like Logitech and HP deliver near-wired performance in daily use.

  • Do these mice work on glass or reflective surfaces?

    Some premium models, such as Logitech’s MX Master series, use Darkfield sensors that track smoothly even on glass, unlike standard optical mice that need textured surfaces.

  • How long do batteries last on these mice?

    Battery life ranges from a few months to over a year depending on usage. Rechargeable models often last several weeks per charge and support quick USB-C charging.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / These premium mouse options are ergonomic and suited for tasks of all nature; Choose from brands like Asus, HP and more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On