What is ‘Offline Mix’, Spotify's new feature for playlists? Check details

Music streaming app Spotify is testing new feature called ‘Offline Mix’ playlist for the users, its founder Daniel Ek tweeted.

The Spotify app on an iPad is pictured.(AP)

We’ve been testing out a new feature called "Your Offline Mix" - a playlist designed for those times when you might not be online ✈️ What do you think?" Ek tweeted. This feature provides a playlist that can be accessed by the users when they are offline.However, Ek has not shared a time frame as to when the feature will be rolled out. Currently, Spotify allows the users to download playlists for offline listening. It is useful when you are away from active internet connection like travelling in mountains or on a flight.

Spotify's competitor YouTube music has a similar feature called Offline Mixtape. According to media report, Spotify is apparently working on this feature since mid-2020. But it is unclear why it has taken such long time to roll out.

The Spotify Offline Mix is being believed as a neat feature when rolled out. As far as the users are concerned, they can download the songs for offline listening at present.

Recently, Spotify announced it is firing 200 people or 2 per cent of its workforce. The company's vice president Sahar Elhabashi in a memo said that the affected employees would get severance packages including extended heatlh care coverage and immediate access to outplacement support, AP reported.

In January, the company had said it was laying off six per cent of its global workforce or about 600 workers. The VP said that the music streaming giant would be combining Parcast and Gimlet into its Spotify Studios ops.(With AP inputs)

