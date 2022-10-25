What is partial solar eclipse? How to watch it online? All details

Sky watchers have one last chance to see the solar eclipse this year on Tuesday as 2022 is due to end in two months. The partial solar eclipse will last for 1 hour 45 minutes in India.

What is solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse happens when the Moon moves in front of the Sun and Earth, producing a shadow over some areas of the planet and hiding the Sun’s face from viewers there.

What is partial solar eclipse?

When the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, but the Sun, Moon, and Earth are not exactly lined up, a partial solar eclipse occurs. The Sun will appear to be partially obscured, giving it a crescent-shaped appearance.

Solar eclipse explanation by illustrative diagram. (NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center)

How to watch solar eclipse safely?

It is not recommended to see an eclipse with the naked eye, even for a brief period. Although the Moon blocks most of the Sun, it will still damage the eyes permanently and result in blindness.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) states, the safest way to view the solar eclipse is by using the right filter, such as aluminized Mylar, black polymer, welding glass of shade number 14, or by projecting the picture of the Sun using a telescope onto a whiteboard.

When will it happen in India?

The eclipse will happen in the following parts at these times:

Delhi - 4.29 pm

Mumbai - 4.49 pm

Bangalore - 5.12 pm

Kolkata - 4.52 pm

Chennai - 5.14 pm

Bhopal - 4.42 pm

Hyderabad - 4.59 pm

Kanyakumari - 5.32 pm

According to MoES, at the time of the maximum eclipse, the Sun will be partially covered by the Moon in Delhi by about 44% and in Mumbai about 24%. For both Delhi and Mumbai, the eclipse will last from sunrise to sunset for 1 hour and 13 minutes and 1 hour and 19 minutes, respectively. The eclipse will last from its start to sunset in Chennai for 31 minutes and in Kolkata for 12 minutes.

The full list and the details of your particular city can be checked from here.

Although it will be visible from most part of India, you can also watch the partial eclipse online.

When and where to watch the eclipse live?

Around 5:05 am EDT (2:35 pm IST), the Royal Observatory Greenwich will broadcast the event, with astronomers providing live commentary using the Annie Maunder Astrographic Telescope. The partial solar eclipse will also be streamed live at 5 am EDT (2:30 pm IST) via the Ceccano, Italy-based Virtual Telescope Project.

