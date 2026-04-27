What makes side-by-side door refrigerators a popular choice in Indian homes? (2026)

Up until a few years ago, side-by-side refrigerators were considered a luxury, something aspirational that you would spot only in premium homes. Today, they have become more of a mainstream appliance, especially in urban Indian homes. This shift isn’t accidental. It’s driven by a combination of factors including changing lifestyles, technological developments, and changing everyday needs. However, at the core of this emerging trend is the changing consumption behaviour of Indian households. A lot of families no longer shop daily. Instead, they go for a weekly grocery runs, stocking up everything that they would need in a single go. This is where side-by-side door refrigerators come in.

What makes side-by-side door refrigerators popular in Indian homes?

Side-by-side door refrigerators come with features that increase energy efficiency.(Amazon)

First, as I mentioned, consumption behaviour is one of the major factors driving modern families to side-by-side door refrigerators. Weekly grocery refills mean that you now need more storage space to store all the edible items. This where massive storage space offered by these refrigerators becomes important. For reference, these refrigerators offer capacities ranging from 400L to 800L.

Ergonomic layout is another factor that is contributing towards their popularity: Their vertical orientation provides eye-level access to frequently used items such as milk, curd and veggies, which makes accessing them easy while reducing the need for constant bending.

The third factor contributing towards this trend is availability of advanced technologies. The side-by-side door refrigerators often come with advanced cooling features such as Dual-Tech Cooling systems, which ensures that the dry air of the freezer doesn't mix with the humid air of the fridge section, which in turn helps in maintaining the freshness and smell of the food items. It also helps in cooling specific sections better.

Lastly, side-by-side door refrigerators come with features such as in-built water and ice dispensers, and convertible zones that provide greater flexibility and convenience to users.

Factors to consider while buying a side-by-side door refrigerator

There are several factors that buyers need to factor in while buying a side-by-side door refrigerator. Here are the most important ones:

Capacity and family size: Side-by-side door refrigerators are suitable for large families with five or more members as they require greater storage space. As far as capacities goes, they offer capacities ranging between 400L and 800L.

Available space: Side-by-side door refrigerators are wide. So carefully measure your kitchen space and ensure that there is enough clearance for doors to swing open and for ventilation on sides and at the back.

{{^usCountry}} Energy efficiency: Look for inverter compressors as they adjust cooling speed based on load. They are also quieter and save roughly 20-30% on power. Also look for 3-star rated machines. 5-star rated machines are rear and expensive and so 3-star-rated models offer a practical alternative. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Energy efficiency: Look for inverter compressors as they adjust cooling speed based on load. They are also quieter and save roughly 20-30% on power. Also look for 3-star rated machines. 5-star rated machines are rear and expensive and so 3-star-rated models offer a practical alternative. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Cooling technology: Look for dual or triple cooling tech models. These models prevents odour mixing between spice-heavy food and ice. They also cool food items faster across compartments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cooling technology: Look for dual or triple cooling tech models. These models prevents odour mixing between spice-heavy food and ice. They also cool food items faster across compartments. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Now that we have gone through all the basics, here are the best side-by-side door refrigerators that you can buy in India right now. Best side-by-side door refrigerators {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Now that we have gone through all the basics, here are the best side-by-side door refrigerators that you can buy in India right now. Best side-by-side door refrigerators {{/usCountry}}

This side-by-side door refrigerator by LG comes with a premium Western Black finish and flat-door design, which makes it ideal for modern kitchens. It is powered by a Smart Inverter Compressor that ensures energy-efficient, low-noise cooling while adapting performance based on usage, which delivers AI-like efficiency. It comes with aMulti Air Flow system that circulates cool air evenly across compartments, while Express Freeze boosts cooling when needed. Users also get Smart Diagnosis technology that adds intelligent troubleshooting and reduces service hassles. Additional features include frost-free operation, door alarm, and LED display. This machine has received 4.2 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Capacity 655 Litres Cooling Technology Frost Free with Multi Air Flow + Smart Inverter Compressor Special Features Smart Diagnosis, Express Freeze, Door Alarm, LED display, tempered glass shelves Dimensions 913 x 1790 x 735 mm Reasons to buy Premium design Good quality Ample storage capacity Reasons to avoid Average performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this refrigerator to be a super quality appliance with superb appearance, particularly appreciating its black colour and huge storage space. Moreover, they consider it good value for money. However, the performance receives mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this refrigerator for its storage capacity, design and features.

This refrigerator by Voltas Beko 472L side-by-side refrigerator features a premium Inox steel finish with a sleek flat-door design that blends seamlessly into modern kitchens. It is equipped with a ProSmart Inverter Compressor that intelligently adjusts cooling based on usage, delivering energy-efficient, low-noise performance. The frost-free cooling system ensures uniform air circulation to prevent ice build-up, while the electronic temperature control with LED display offers precise, AI-like cooling management. Additional features like moisture control, deodorizer, and door alarm enhance food freshness and convenience. All of these features make this machine a practical choice for large households. It has received 4.3 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Capacity 472 Litres Cooling Technology Frost Free with ProSmart Inverter Compressor Special Features Electronic temperature control, LED display, deodorizer, moisture control, door alarm, toughened glass shelves Dimensions 1770 x 595 x 905 mm Reasons to buy Premium design Good quality Value for money design Reasons to avoid Mixed long-term service feedback

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this refrigerator delivers superior Tata quality and is worth its price. They appreciate its appearance, with one customer noting it has ample space.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this refrigerator for its design and features.

This door-to-door refrigerator by Samsung features a refined inox finish with a premium flat-door design that complements modern kitchens. It is powered by a Digital Inverter Compressor that intelligently adjusts cooling based on usage, ensuring energy efficiency, durability, and low noise. It comes with an advanced frost-free cooling system that maintains uniform airflow, while the Convertible 5-in-1 mode offers flexible storage options. It comes with smart features including AI-enabled Wi-Fi connectivity, which enhances control and monitoring and adds smart convenience. With spacious compartments, toughened glass shelves, and intelligent cooling optimization, it delivers powerful performance for large families. This refrigerator has received 4.2 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Capacity 653 Litres Cooling Technology Frost Free with Digital Inverter Compressor Special Features Convertible 5-in-1 modes, AI-enabled WiFi, low noise operation, toughened glass shelves, large capacity storage Dimensions 716 x 912 x 1780 mm Reasons to buy Premium design and good quality Great cooling performance Ample storage capacity Reasons to avoid Average durability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this refrigerator performs well, with excellent cooling speed and ample storage space for a family of five. However, the durability has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this refrigerator for its design, performance and features.

This refrigerator by Godrej features a premium velvet-finish glass front with a sleek side-by-side design that elevates modern kitchens. It is powered by an advanced inverter compressor that adapts cooling based on load and usage, delivering energy-efficient and low-noise performance. It comes with a frost-free Multi Air Flow system ensures uniform cooling, while AI-powered freshness technology intelligently senses food load, door usage, and ambient conditions to optimise performance. Additionally, it comes with convertible modes, express freezing, and an inbuilt stabiliser, it offers flexible storage and reliable cooling, making it ideal for large Indian households. It has received 4.1 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Capacity 600 Litres Cooling Technology Frost Free with inverter compressor and Multi Air Flow cooling Special Features AI-powered freshness, convertible modes, express freezing, digital LED display, door alarm, inbuilt stabiliser, toughened glass shelves Dimensions 1770 x 910 x 730 mm Reasons to buy Premium design and good quality Value for money buy Good built quality Reasons to avoid Average cooling performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this refrigerator to be of good quality and value for money, with an appealing appearance. However, the cooling system receives mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this refrigerator for its design, performance and features.

This refrigerator by Electrolux features a premium quad-door design with a sleek metallic finish, offering both aesthetics and superior organisation. It uses an inverter compressor that intelligently adjusts cooling based on load, which in turn delivers energy-efficient and low-noise performance. It comes with an advanced EvenTemp technology, which ensures uniform cooling across every shelf, while Cooling360 and NoFrost features prevent temperature fluctuations and ice build-up. It also has a GreenZone crisper, which preserves up to 90 percent of vitamin C in fruits and vegetables, adding an AI-like freshness optimisation layer. Additional features include QuickFreeze, QuickChill, and electronic touch controls. It has received 4.3 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Capacity 564 Litres Cooling Technology NoFrost with inverter compressor, EvenTemp, Cooling360 Special Features GreenZone crisper (vitamin retention), QuickFreeze, QuickChill, electronic touch controls, door alarm, LED lighting, spherical ice tray Dimensions 896 x 726 x 1795 mm Reasons to buy Excellent uniform cooling Premium design Ample space Reasons to avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its premium build quality, consistent cooling, and advanced freshness preservation as key strengths.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this refrigerator for its design and features.

Top 3 features of the best side-to-side door refrigerators in India

NAME CAPACITY COOLING TECHNOLOGY SPECIAL FEATURES LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator 655L Frost Free with Multi Air Flow + Smart Inverter Compressor Smart Diagnosis, Express Freeze, Door Alarm, LED display, tempered glass shelves Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 472 L Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator 472L Frost Free with ProSmart Inverter Compressor Electronic temperature control, LED display, deodorizer, moisture control, door alarm, toughened glass shelves Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator 653L Frost Free with Digital Inverter Compressor Convertible 5-in-1 modes, AI-enabled WiFi, low noise operation, toughened glass shelves, large capacity storage Godrej 600L 3Star Frost Free Inverter Refrigerator 600L Frost Free with inverter compressor and Multi Air Flow cooling AI-powered freshness, convertible modes, express freezing, digital LED display, door alarm, inbuilt stabiliser, toughened glass shelves Electrolux 564L Inverter French Door 4 Door Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator 564L NoFrost with inverter compressor, EvenTemp, Cooling360 GreenZone crisper (vitamin retention), QuickFreeze, QuickChill, electronic touch controls, door alarm, LED lighting, spherical ice tray

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of refrigerators. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of refrigerators across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about cooling technology available in refrigerators, availability of energy efficiency focused features and the factors that contribute to keeping food cool and fresh. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

FAQs for buying side-to-side door refrigerators in India How much electricity does a side-by-side fridge consume in India? Most models consume more power than double-door fridges, but inverter compressors significantly reduce electricity usage.

Do side-by-side refrigerators require a stabiliser? Most modern models come with a built-in stabiliser, making them safe during voltage fluctuations common in India.

What is inverter technology in refrigerators? Inverter compressors adjust cooling speed based on usage, ensuring energy efficiency, quieter operation, and longer lifespan.

What are the disadvantages of side-by-side refrigerators? They are expensive, consume more power, and require more space compared to traditional refrigerators.

How long do side-by-side refrigerators last? On average, they last 8–12 years, depending on usage, maintenance, and brand quality.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Ganjoo ...Read More Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read Less

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