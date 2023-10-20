What really makes a great game? GTA 6 anticipation fueling up as new ‘beautiful’ graphics mod wows fans

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is still a mystery when it comes to its graphics, as we have very little to go on except for some occasional leaks. However, a realistic mod for GTA V is giving us a glimpse of the kind of graphics we can expect.

Get ready for the groundbreaking GTA 6 launch that could set new industry standards and propel the company to unprecedented success. (Image Credit: Fan made poster)

Rockstar Games has given us very little information, fans have to fill the gap any way they can while they wait for GTA VI to become more than a legend that has been around for a decade.

But this mod, along with the news that GTA VI will be “lightyears” ahead of Red Dead Redemption 2 in terms of graphics, makes fans think that this is closer to reality than fiction. Especially considering that RDR2 fans still think it looks amazing despite being five years old.

Fans who have seen the beauty of this maxed-out GTA V mod have praised its visuals, with one YouTuber commenting, “That’s beautiful, I am stunned by how realistic it looks”.

However, while many are impressed by how crisp the mod is, there is no doubt that it lacks depth in its details, as expressed by user-mc2kk8yf5z, “I think GTA VI is going to be similar to this but with more DEPTH and more detail.”

Will all consoles be able to handle it if it does deliver?

Concerns are rising among gamers that the release of GTA VI could face further delays, potentially influenced by the Xbox Series S, akin to the postponements experienced by Baldur's Gate 3.

Some compromises have to be made

However, the Xbox Series S may not be the primary concern; the situation could hinge on Netflix's progress in securing a licensing agreement with Rockstar Games for previous GTA titles.

Unusual platform developments aside, we also can’t ignore the debate over whether better graphics actually make a better game.

“I notice the better the graphics get the less I care to play; GTA III and IV blew minds with what they did in everything,” argues one gamer.

“Even if GTA VI looked like this out of the box, they [the devs] have so much more they need to improve, from NPC behaviour to world interactions.”

Regardless of where you stand on the graphics issue, GTA VI will have to deliver an aesthetic power unmatched by any other game if it wants to win over all fans. Even then, the game could still fall short in other areas.

Until we see official evidence from Rockstar itself, we have to join the crowd of fans on alert as rumours suggest that more GTA VI teasers are coming soon.

