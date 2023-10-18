Again GTA 6 fans are hopeful ‘what if’ the trailer reveal is imminent. Are you fueling up?

A 4chan user claims to have seen a new trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), the long-awaited action-adventure game by Rockstar Games that has been leaked so much it might as well be a sieve. And GTA fans, hungry for any crumbs of information about their future addiction, seem ready to suspend their disbelief and indulge in some wishful thinking. Several Reddit users have expressed concern that the PC version of GTA 6 will be delayed.

Fans on Reddit especially got excited, holding onto the October 26 trailer release date that the 4chan user said they saw (or copied from a GTA leaker on Twitter, who “confirmed” in September that the 26th would be significant), as well as the supposed game details that the 4channer said they remembered (many of which were already revealed by 2022’s leak fest). The fans don’t completely trust the 4channer, they say, but…what if?

GTA lovers have been living on “what if?” for most of the decade since Grand Theft Auto V came out. They’re desperate for more big-time crime in Rockstar’s huge, dirty, cynical worlds, so much so that they see clues to it everywhere. This peculiarly shaped dirt road in Virginia eerily resembles the numeral "6" – prompting speculation. The golden woman robot hugging the Rockstar logo in some random promotional art is also a hint, somehow, that GTA 6 is coming soon. The seemingly unremarkable image of a flat house in the recent San Andreas remaster, juxtaposed with images of instantly recognizable Rockstar environments, has raised suspicion as another potential clue. Similarly, a T-shirt featured in GTA Online is regarded as yet another enigmatic sign.

Rockstar, of course, remains ver tight lipped through all of this obsessive detective work; it hasn’t made any official GTA 6 announcements since 2022, when it told fans in a Twitter post that the game’s development “is underway.”

ALSO READ| Fake GTA 6 account offering beta access stirs up Twitch, receives permanent ban

GTA fanatics have had to create their own fun since then. A popular Reddit comment read, "Preserved this for the 26th," in reference to the 4chan post, which alleges that the anticipated October 26 trailer will depict scenarios like "two cars drag racing," "a man sprinting down the street in his underwear with a snake," and a "ferris wheel," among roughly two dozen other elements resembling a Mad Libs exercise. “I don’t believe it but we’ll see.”

“idec if its fake,” wrote another commenter, “the miniscule chance that it’s real is enough to get me going.”

“Hope is a beautiful thing,” someone replied.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!