Fake GTA 6 account offering beta access stirs up Twitch, receives permanent ban

A Twitch channel that pretended to be Rockstar Games and claimed to offer GTA 6 beta access codes was banned after scamming thousands of viewers with phishing links.

GTA 6 is one of the most awaited games of all time, even though Rockstar has not confirmed its release date or existence. Fans have been looking for clues from the developers on social media as GTA 5 nears its 10-year anniversary.

As the analysts expect announcements soon, leakers have been trying to reveal more details and gameplay.

However, one Twitch channel took advantage of the hype and tried to trick viewers into giving their Steam accounts.

The channel, called NewsRockstar with the Rockstar logo, was titled “GTA6 OUT NOW! [BETA] – Early Access Beta Test – Twitch and Steam Exclusive,” which attracted over 20K viewers who hoped to get access to the GTA 6 beta.

The stream lasted for more than five hours before it was taken down and later banned, as reported by StreamerBans.

Interestingly, the Twitter/X account showed that it was a partnered account, which was created in 2013.

This gave the channel a verification badge and made it look more credible and appealing to viewers.

“It was a phishing stream, they were offering access to the GTA 6 beta but it was to steal Steam accounts,” a viewer said.

The scam was likely to work by viewers clicking on the link provided and entering their login details to their Steam accounts. This would allow the hackers to access their personal information and possibly their bank information along with hefty inventory items.

Potential GTA 6 announcement prediction?

On November 8, Take-Two Interactive is set to announce its financial results for the second quarter of its fiscal year 2024, and the gaming community is buzzing with anticipation for a potential GTA 6 announcement.

Raymond James analyst Andrew Marok, as reported by MSN, has upgraded Take-Two Interactive's stock in light of the looming expectation of a GTA VI reveal. Marok asserts that Take-Two's projections, indicating a rise in net bookings to $8 billion in fiscal year 2025, strongly suggest the imminent release of GTA 6, bringing players back to the iconic setting of Vice City.

Marok believes that the disclosure of GTA 6 details "should alleviate the most significant point of uncertainty regarding the company's financial performance."

