'It means we're onto a good thing,' says Twitch's Content Director as they welcome Kick's challenge in live-streaming

Kick vs Twitch face-off is poised to catch and eye of every streaming fnatic. Twitch and Kick faceoff(Twitch/Kick)

Twitch’s APAC Content Director Lewis Mitchell says he is not worried about the rival platform and welcomes the competition in the live-streaming industry.

Twitch is the leading streaming platform in the world, but it has faced some challenges and turmoil in the past.

The first streaming wars saw platforms like Mixer, Facebook Gaming, and YouTube Gaming trying to compete with Twitch by signing exclusive deals with popular streamers. However, most of these platforms failed to make a dent in Twitch’s dominance and eventually gave up or scaled back their efforts.

Now, a new challenger has emerged in the form of Kick, a new streaming platform that has been attracting some of Twitch’s biggest stars with lucrative contracts and better revenue splits.

Kick has been making headlines with its aggressive strategy and its reported $100 million non-exclusive deal with xQc, one of the most watched streamers on Twitch.

The Amazon-owned platform is not intimidated by Kick’s rise and sees it as a positive sign for the livestreaming industry.

In an exclusive interview with Dexerto at PAX Australia 2023, Twitch’s APAC Content Director Lewis Mitchell said that he is happy to see more investment in the livestreaming space and that it means Twitch is doing something right.

“The way we think about it is if you have people wanting to invest in the livestreaming space, it means you’re doing something right. It means we’re onto a good thing,” Mitchell said.

“Whenever you’re onto a good thing, other people are going to come along and want to build on that, and that’s great.”

Mitchell said that Twitch is not concerned with what Kick is doing and that they are focused on their own creators and their needs. He said that the competition is beneficial for the industry and helps it grow.

“From our side, we keep coming to these events, listening to [streamers], making sure we’re giving them what they need. As part of that, as the industry grows, you’re going to have other people come along, and that’s great.”

Mitchell also said that he was not surprised by the huge value of some of the streaming deals, such as xQc’s $100 million deal with Kick.

“It’s just one of those things. We keep focusing on our creators and what they need. Others can invest in the ways they invest.”