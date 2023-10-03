‘I think this game dies,’ Why former Counter-Strike veteran Shroud thinks CS2 will kill the franchise

Counter-Strike has been a staple in the first-person shooter genre for more than a decade. The gaming community has been filled with opinions and speculations since the launch of Counter-Strike 2 (CS2), the latest installment in the series. Former CS: GO pro Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek(Twitch)

Among the voices that have emerged in this conversation is Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek, a former CS:GO pro and a popular Twitch streamer.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) has been one of the most loved first-person shooters in the world. The fans were eagerly waiting for its successor, CS2, which was released on September 27 after extensive beta testing. The game brought improved gameplay and new features, creating hope and excitement among fans. However, not everyone shares this enthusiasm.

In a recent live stream, Shroud shared his worries about CS2, especially highlighting problems with the game’s smoke effects. But his most surprising revelation was his belief that CS2 might be the end of the Counter-Strike franchise.

“I think this game dies. CS dies with two. I firmly believe that,” Shroud said.

This statement, coming from a former professional player, has sparked debates and discussions among fans and players alike. While Shroud’s view might seem pessimistic, it’s important to note that many in the gaming community, including his teammates, disagree with him. They argue that it’s too soon to judge the game’s fate, especially considering its current popularity.

As of now, CS2 is topping the charts, being the most-played game on Steam.

The future of CS2 is uncertain, with contrasting opinions from prominent figures in the gaming community. While Shroud’s concerns are valid, the game’s current success suggests a bright future. Only time will tell if CS2 will maintain the legacy of its predecessor or mark the end of an iconic franchise.

Despite the immense anticipation Valve’s love child fell short of breaking franchise records, with a peak of 1.4 million players during its debut weekend. CS:GO's 1.8 million player milestone from May remains unchallenged. CS2 is experiencing typical launch issues, but as more content is added and issues are resolved, it may challenge the concurrent player record.

If you haven't tried CS2 yet, it's available on Steam.

