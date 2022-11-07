What rules to follow while using Twitter? Elon Musk explains but also says this

Elon Musk on Monday posted a set of rules to be followed on Twitter, adding that the rules will, however, ‘evolve over time.’

“Twitter rules will evolve over time, but they're currently the following,” tweeted Musk, the microblogging website's new owner and the world's richest person.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The guidelines are largely similar to what these have always been; however, there seems to be an addition: ‘Misleading and Deceptive Identities,’ which comes under the ‘Authenticity’ section. Overall, the guidelines are divided into five sections, of which the others are ‘Safety,’ ‘Privacy,’ ‘Enforcement and Appeals,’ and ‘Third-party advertising in video content.’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Tesla CEO, who acquired the company in October in a $44 billion deal, began his ownership only last week. However, since then, he has already announced updates to at least two Twitter rules: a monthly fee ($7.99) for blue tick verification (earlier, verification was for free), and permanent suspension of parody handles – without any warning – if not clearly stated that such handles are, in fact, parody accounts.

This latter update was announced earlier today. Though it came after the suspension of an account impersonating Musk, the US-South African executive did not mention any instance in his post.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON