WhatsApp calling set to become faster. Here's how

technology
Updated on Feb 02, 2023 04:43 PM IST

According to a report, the Meta-owned service is developing a ‘calling shortcut’ feature.

A logo of messaging service platform WhatsApp. (REUTERS File Photo)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

To improve user experience, WhatsApp regularly introduces new features, or makes update to the existing ones. Accordingly, the Meta-owned service is reportedly working on a ‘calling shortcut,’ which will make the calling process faster for people.

This is according to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks news and updates related to WhatsApp. To explain the feature, the website shared this screenshot:

This screenshot shows how the feature will work.

As seen above, users will have to go to their contact list in WhatsApp, tap the contact cell, and create this calling shortcut. After being created, it will automatically get added to the home screen of your smartphone, and thus make the calling process faster. In particular, it will be beneficial to those who have to make frequent calls to the same person, more so if going through the process of opening the app and searching for that number every day, irritates them.

The shortcut feature, meanwhile, is still at development stage, and will be released in a future update of the app. However, as is the case with any new WhatsApp ability, this, too, will first be released only for beta testing. A general release will take place after that.

HT News Desk

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
whatsapp
