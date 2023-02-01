Delhi child rights body launches WhatsApp chatbot service ‘Bal Mitra’

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) on Wednesday launched ‘Bal Mitra’, a WhatsApp Chatbot to provide communication support to children and parents in Delhi.

According to Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, “The chatbot ‘Bal Mitra’ will serve as a source of authentic information regarding children and their rights.”

“Along with a platform to report any matter related to the protection of child rights, this chatbot will also guide people, especially parents, on issues of admissions and education of their children. It will eliminate the gap of information between the government and citizens,” Sisodia said.

The chatbot will help citizens and the commission to interact more effectively, a government official said.

“Some of the chatbot’s features include complaint registration, searching information and tracking complaint status, seeking information on admissions along with providing authentic information on various matters related to children and their rights. It will also ensure the confidentiality of the matters reported through it,” added the official.

DCPCR, a statuary body under the Delhi government was constituted under the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005.

Sisodia said that the DCPCR has been making various technological interventions regularly to ensure that the government is more accessible to the people. Before this, the commission launched the ‘Early Warning System’ for schools which helped the education department to bring back over 50,000 students to schools and reduce the dropout rate, he added.

The deputy chief minister said that the chatbot was launched to make the commission more accessible, efficient and responsive to the needs of children in distress and those at high risk.

Giving details, DCPCR chairperson Anurag Kundu said, “It is an automated responsive application that will assist in information disbursements, help people register complaints, and routine communication with complainants. Those who are not able to access the commission physically or are unable to contact the helpline will be able to register complaints and seek information through this tool.”

Himanshu Gupta, education director in the Delhi government, said that the chatbot will also help the directorate of education in disseminating information related to education.

“DCPCR has provided great support to the directorate of education with its early warning system that monitors absenteeism in schools regularly and helps us bring back students to school on time. Such technological reforms are the need of the hour,” Gupta said.