WhatsApp companion mode released for beta users: Reports

Months after it was reported WhatsApp is testing a feature that will allow users to link their WhatsApp account with a secondary device (Android), fresh reports state the Meta-owned platform is testing it for smartphones, by enabling for some beta testers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The feature is called ‘companion mode.'

“It's happening: WhatsApp is releasing companion mode on Android beta! Thanks to the new companion mode, some beta testers can finally link their existing WhatsApp account to an additional mobile phone!” tweeted WABetaInfo.

The website shared a screenshot to show how the feature works:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Image credit: WABetaInfo

As seen in the screenshot above, it is very easy to discover if you can link your existing account to another device. For this, look for the ‘Link Device’ option; if it is there, this means you can use the messaging service on another phone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After linking the WhatsApp account to the secondary device, your chat history will be synced across the linked phones. However, as this is a beta version, some features may not be available, including the ability to view live locations, and managing broadcast list and stickers.

The companion mode is expected to be released for more users in the coming weeks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail