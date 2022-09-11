Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
WhatsApp users may soon be able to search messages by date. Details here

Published on Sep 11, 2022 01:45 PM IST

As per a report, this option was first spotted in 2020, was ‘abandoned’ after some time, and is now being developed again.

The option was first spotted in 2020, reported WA Beta Info (Representative Image)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

WhatsApp is working on a feature that will allow users to search for a message by date, according to a blogpost on WABetaInfo, one of the more reliable sources of updates related to the Meta-owned messaging platform. This option, the blogpost said, was first spotted in 2020, was ‘abandoned’ after some time, and is now being developed again.

How will the feature work on WhatsApp?

WABetaInfo shared a screenshot to give an idea of how this update will work, once functional and released for use.

In the screenshot, it can be seen that a calendar icon (see arrow) will appear when you search for a message in a conversation. By clicking on it, you will be able to jump to a certain date, and read all messages you received on that date. The date view can be dismissed by simply scrolling through the conversation.

WA Beta Info shared a screenshot of this upcoming update

WABetaInfo further stated that the service will be available on the WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.0.19.73 update.

Use keywords to look for a message

At present, users searching for a message can do so by entering a keyword. Here's a step-by-step guide:

(1.) Go to WhatsApp and, from the ‘Chats’ tab, scroll down to show the ‘Search’ bar.

(2.) In it, type the word or phrase you are looking for.

(3.) Tap a result to open that message in that chat.

HT News Desk

HT News Desk

