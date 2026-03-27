WhatsApp is quietly making Android and iPhone differences disappear

WhatsApp is slowly blurring the lines between Android phones and iPhones. The Meta-owned messaging app has released two new features that not only bring multi-account support to iOS but also make cross-platform chat transfer easier. The company has started rolling out these features globally and they should be available for you to explore soon. WhatsApp has started rolling out its new features globally. (Pixabay)

Multi-account support comes to iPhones WhatsApp today announced that it is bringing multi-account support to iPhones. What it means is that users will now be able to manage and use two separate WhatsApp accounts at the same time on their iPhones. This feature arrived on Android phones back in October 2023. Now, almost three years later WhatsApp is finally bringing the same to iPhones.

Until now, iPhone users had to carry two separate phones for using two separate WhatsApp accounts. But this update changes that. Users will be able to switch between their two accounts by tapping on their profile images. For reference, this is the same way users switch between multiple profiles on Instagram. Users can use these accounts to keep different conversations separate. For instance, they can separate accounts for work and for personal use.

How to create a second account in WhatsApp on iPhone Here’s a step-by-step guide to creating a second account and switching between accounts in WhatsApp on iPhones:

Step 1: Tap the Settings option.

Step 2: Tap the plus icon next to your name and then tap the Add Account option.

Step 3: Now tap Agree and Continue option to agree to the company’s policies.

Step 4: Select your country name and enter your phone number.

Step 5: Tap Continue to get the verification code and then enter the 6-digit code.

Step 6: Enter the name of the second profile and then tap Next.

Step 7: Add a new profile photo and fill in other details to complete your profile.

To switch between profiles, tap the Settings option and then tap the other account next to your profile.

Cross-platform chat transfer becomes easy Another utilitarian feature coming to WhatsApp makes it easier to transfer chats from iPhones to Android phones. For reference, WhatsApp, back in June 2022, introduced the feature that enabled users to transfer their chat histories from their Android phones to their iPhones. However, cross transfer of chat history, that is, from iPhones to Android devices, wasn’t possible until now. But that changes with WhatsApp’s latest update.

How to transfer chat history from an iPhone to an Android phone Here’s a step-by-step guide to transfer chat history from iOS to Android:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and go to Chats on your iPhone.

Step 2: Go to Transfer chat history and then tap Transfer to Android.

Step 3: When the chats are prepared, tap Continue.

Step 4: If prompted, tap Allow to enable access to the camera.

Step 5: Open WhatsApp on your Android phone and verify your account with the same number that you use on your iPhone

Step 6: Tap Allow to enable your devices to connect when prompted. A QR code is displayed.

Step 7: Use your iPhone’s camera to scan the QR code.

Step 8: Tap Join to connect to the Wi-Fi network and start the transfer when prompted.

Step 9: When the transfer completes, tap Next on your Android device to view your chats and start using WhatsApp.