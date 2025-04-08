WhatsApp may soon add feature that blocks users from saving shared files

WhatsApp has become one of the trusted platforms for daily text communications. From end-to-end encryption to custom privacy features, it has made sure that its users maintain privacy. Now, the Meta-owned app is testing another chat privacy feature that will block exporting chats and media to saved files. Therefore, users will now have the ability to disable automatic media downloads or save chat history outside of the app, taking user privacy more seriously. As of now, this WhatsApp privacy feature is in testing and it may roll out with the upcoming app updates. Know more about how this feature will work and how users will benefit. Know about this upcoming chat privacy feature on WhatsApp.(Pixabay/File)

WhatsApp’s new chat privacy feature

According to the WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp beta for iOS 25.10.10.70 was spotted with a new “advanced chat privacy feature” that limits message sharing. This feature is currently being tested for iOS users, enhancing their chat privacy within the app. Reportedly, this feature will give users the ability to manage automatic media downloads and whether someone can export your chat history to saved files. This feature is not only limited to specific chats but also group chats, where users will not be able to export any kind of media outside of WhatsApp.

This feature focuses on improving privacy and security by restricting users from using entire chat logs or media without consent. This way, private conversations or sensitive information will remain safe. However, WhatsApp has not provided any word regarding screenshots, screen recording, or any other manual ways to save chats and media.

The report also highlights that participants in the group or individual will be notified about the advanced chat privacy setting, and it also automatically turns off the use of Meta AI. Furthermore, it should be noted that despite enabling the features, users will be able to forward individual messages to others. Therefore, users may keep the message one way or another, but the entire chat history will not be exported.

WhatsApp's advanced chat privacy feature availability

As of now, the new chat privacy feature is only available to beta users on iOS devices. WhatsApp has yet to confirm the feature's availability and existence. Therefore, we may have to wait for the official rollout to know how this new privacy setting will work and enhance security.