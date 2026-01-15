WhatsApp may soon let users set cover photos on their profiles: Here’s what’s changing

WhatsApp is preparing to introduce a new profile feature that could change how users present themselves on the messaging platform. The company is working on an option that would allow users to add a cover photo to their profile, a feature long available on Facebook. Reports suggest the feature is under development for both iOS and Android versions of the app and remains in the testing stage. WhatsApp is working on new profile and group features that may change how users share information. (REUTERS)

New Layout for Profile Pages If launched, the update will add a separate space within the profile section where users can place a wide image above their existing profile information. This image will sit above the profile photo, name, and About section, offering users another way to share visual content on their account. Users will be able to select an image directly from their phone’s gallery. They will also have the option to remove the cover photo at any time.

Alongside the design update, WhatsApp is also building tools that allow users to control who can view their cover photos. These privacy controls will follow the same structure already used for profile photos, status updates, and last seen information. Users will be able to choose from multiple visibility options based on their preferences.

The available choices will include allowing everyone to see the cover photo, restricting access to saved contacts only, or hiding the image from all users. WhatsApp is also working on an option that lets users exclude specific contacts while keeping the cover photo visible to others. This approach gives users more control over how their profile appears to different people.

At present, the cover photo feature has not reached beta testers. WhatsApp continues to develop and refine the tool before making it available for testing. Once the company releases it to beta users, it is expected to reach the wider user base through a gradual rollout.