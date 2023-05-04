WhatsApp rolls out new Polls features, brings ability to modify media captions

Mark Zuckerberg-owned WhatsApp has added a slew of new features, including the ability to exchange media, documents with customised captions, and improvements to Polls.

New updates to Polls

WhatsApp has updated several of its features.

Create single-vote polls: For when user needs a definitive answer, the private-messaging app has introduced the option for poll creators to allow people to vote only once. Users can do so by simply turning off ‘allow multiple answers’ when creating a poll.

Search for polls in your chats: Now, users can filter messages by polls, just like you can for photos, videos or links. On the ‘Chats’ screen, press ‘Search’ and then ‘Polls’ to find a list of all results.

Stay updated on poll results: Users will now receive notifications when people vote on your polls, and be shown how many people have voted in total so you can easily keep up to date on responses.

Forwarding with Captions

WhatsApp has rolled out feature through which when you forward media that has a caption, users have the option to keep, delete or completely rewrite it to give extra information when sharing photos between chats. Users can also add a caption to photos and videos when you forward them.

Sharing Documents with Captions

Just like when sharing images or videos, the documents you share may require a little explanation. Now users have the option to add a caption before sharing. These updates have started rolling out to users globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks, WhatsApp say.

