WhatsApp rolling out new feature to protect users' IP address in calls

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature to protect IP address in the calls.



According to a report by WABetaInfo, a website which tracks updates related to the messaging app, this feature is currently available to some beta testers. Using this feature, the WhatsApp users will be able to enable an additional layer of security and privacy. Using this feature, the WhatsApp users will be able to enable an additional layer of security and privacy

As per the report, a new 'Advanced' section is available within the privacy settings screen. It contains the “protect IP address in calls” option to ensure a safer experience during voice and video calls.



On enabling the feature, the platform will boost security by implementing more robust measures to prevent other person in the call from finding your location and IP address. The calls made on your device will be securely routed through the platform's servers.

A new 'Advanced' section is available within the privacy settings screen. It contains the “protect IP address in calls” option(WABetaInfo)

With this feature enabled, the calls will remain end-to-end encrypted. According to the report, this feature will be helpful in situations involving unknown contacts where there is a need to protect privacy.



The feature will provide the users with an additional layer of anonymity and is helpful for communication with people with whom you have not established trust till now.

As mentioned above, this privacy feature to protect the IP address in calls is available to some beta testers who install the latest updates of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app.

Message reaction filtering for channels

WhatsApp is also rolling out a feature to filter reactions for channel updates. It will help channel owners to immediately identify if any of the contacts reacted to the content using an emoji. This feature is now available to some beta testers, WaBetaInfo reported.



As per the report, this feature will help the channel admins in identifying the content that resonates most effectively with the audience. It will help them to refine their content in the future for better engagement.

