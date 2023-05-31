WhatsApp rolls out ‘companion mode’ for iPhone users; How many devices can be linked now?

WhatsApp is currently in the process of rolling out ‘companion mode’ to iPhone users, following its recent availability for Android users. The feature enables users to link the same WhatsApp account on a secondary device while ensuring ‘end-to-end encryption’ for privacy. iPhone users can now send and receive calls and messages on other devices that are linked to their WhatsApp account, according to a report from WABetaInfo.

Similar to the Android update, iPhone users can now link more that two mobile phones, up to ‘four devices’. (Reuters) (Representational Image)

To use this feature, iPhone users can update to the iOS 23.10.76 version of the Meta-owned messaging platform, which is available on App Store. Although the rollout is still ongoing, if you do not currently have access to the feature on your device, a wait for the next few weeks can help access it.

Know more details on the latest iOS update, including details on the number of devices that can be linked and steps to link devices.

How many devices can be linked

According to the report, official changelog of the messaging platform highlights various features, including the ability to preserve messages from disappearing and a GIF autoplay feature. Additionally, it also announces an update on the ‘companion mode’.

Similar to the Android update, iPhone users can now link more that two mobile phones, up to ‘four devices’ simultaneously to a single WhatsApp account. Means, when someone sends you a message, it will be delivered to all your linked devices while ensuring encryption, as mentioned earlier.

WhatsApp account on iPhone can now be linked to four devices simultaneously. (WABetaInfo)

How to use this?

Select option shown in the above image. You can conveniently scan the QR code by aligning your phone with the screen. This action will initiate the process of linking an additional device. Once your WhatsApp account is successfully linked to another iPhone, your chat history will be securely synchronized across all interconnected devices.

While using a secondary device, certain functionalities on your WhatsApp account may have limitations. However, accessing chats and archived conversations will remain feasible across any linked device. Similar to WhatsApp for Android, a few features such as managing broadcast lists and posting status updates, may still not be available on the linked device.

Follow these steps to link

-Install or update WhatsApp to version 23.10.76 on your iPhone.

-Open WhatsApp on your iPhone and select the option to link the device to an existing account. Wait for a QR code to appear on the screen.

-On your primary device, open WhatsApp and access the settings (iOS). Then, tap on Linked Devices.

-Choose the “Link with QR code” option from the menu.

-Using your other smartphone, scan the QR code displayed on your iPhone to complete the linking process.

Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao