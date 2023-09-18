WhatsApp rolls out ‘Fresh’ button for select users: Report

Messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a fresh button on its platform. The feature is currently available to limited set of users. According to a report on WABetaInfo, some users might be able to get this feature by installing the previous beta version of the app.

The new 'Fresh' button is seen as the Meta-owned platform's efforts to enhance user experience(File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The new button is seen as the Meta-owned platform's efforts to enhance user experience. Some users who have installed the beta version of WhatsApp might also be able to access this new button.

WhatsApp may explore different modern styles for the app buttons targeting specific users.The fresh button update comes days after WhatsApp introduced Channels, one-way tool to share updates with followers. The company said the users in more than 150 countries including India will get accessible to Channels.

On WhatsApp, channels are separate from chats and followers are not visible to each other.ALSO READ: What is WhatsApp's new ‘Channel’ feature? How to create one?

Meta said users will be able to see recommended WhatsApp Channels based on region and popularity. Similar to WhatsApp chat, they will also be able to use emojis to react to messages in a channel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

WhatsApp Channels will be available globally in the coming weeks and months. Anyone with a WhatsApp account will be able to create a channel on the app.

The wider rollout is happening months after WhatsApp Channels was launched in Colombia and Singapore, in June. The Broadcast Channels feature on Instagram was concurrently made available globally.ALSO READ: Meta brings WhatsApp app to macOS with audio, video group calls

WhatsApp banned 72.28 lakh Indian accounts in June

In its monthly India report released on September 1, WhatsApp said it banned 72.28 lakh Indian accounts between June 1 and 30. Out of these, 3,108,000 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users.

“In addition to responding to and actioning on user complaints through the grievance channel, WhatsApp also deploys tools and resources to prevent harmful behavior on the platform. We are particularly focused on prevention because we believe it is much better to stop harmful activity from happening in the first place than to detect it after harm has occurred”, WhatsApp said in its report.(With Reuters inputs)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail