WhatsApp testing picture-in-picture mode for iOS platform: Report

WhatsApp is testing picture-in-picture mode for video calls on the iOS platform. With this feature, users can simultaneously use other apps while placing a video call on WhatsApp. According to a report from WaBetaInfo, a website that tracks upcoming features of WhatsApp, the feature has rolled out to some beta testers and is scheduled to be released to more users in a few days.

“WhatsApp has just submitted a new update through the TestFlight beta Program, bringing the version up to 22.24.0.79. The version marked within WhatsApp Settings is 2.22.24.79 and the TestFlight build is 22.24.0 (425288890),” the report stated.

How to use WhatsApp picture-in-picture mode?

The picture-in-picture mode for iOS is presently available only for select beta testers. You can try installing the latest beta update from the TestFlight app. If you are eligible for the feature, then a picture-in-picture view will promptly show up while multitasking with other apps, the report stated.

This is also compatible with the latest WhatsApp Business beta app. The feature is currently working on at least iOS 16.1.

In other news, the instant messaging platform is testing support for tablets. At present, to use WhatsApp on a tablet you have to go to WhatsApp Web, and sign-in by scanning a code from your smartphone.

How to link WhatsApp account to a tablet

(1) On your tablet, go to Google Play Store and search WhatsApp.

(2) Install or update to the latest version.

(3) Start the app and follow the instructions to link to the account.