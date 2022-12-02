WhatsApp letting beta testers use account on phone and tablet together: Report

You can use WhatsApp only on your own smartphone, or on a laptop, for which you have to go to WhatsApp Web, and sign-in by scanning a code from your phone. Now, however, the Meta-owned company is reportedly testing support for tablets.

According to BGR, WhatsApp is alerting its users on the beta channel to link their account with the instant messaging platform's tablet version. “Have an Android Tablet? WhatsApp is available for beta testers,” says a banner now visible on the Android app for users enrolled for the beta program. However, this also means the tablet version is currently not available for everyone.

Linking WhatsApp account to a tablet

(1.) On your tablet, go to Google Play Store and look for WhatsApp.

(2.) Install or update to the latest version.

(3.) Start the app and follow the instructions to link to this account.

Note that if you are a beta user and still cannot link to a tablet, you will have to update your app because the tablet linking feature is supported by the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.24.27 and higher.

WhatsApp on tablet

Earlier, on logging into WhatsApp on a tablet meant you would get signed out from your account on the primary smartphone, automatically. However, with Linked Devices, you can open your account on a tablet, in addition to the primary device, which does not have to be online all the time. The main device is needed only for authentication.

