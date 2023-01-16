Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
WhatsApp's ‘camera mode’ to be rolled out for iOS now: Report

Published on Jan 16, 2023 05:45 PM IST

According to the report, the feature has already been launched on a previous version of WhatsApp beta for Android.

Representational Image
ByHT News Desk

WABetaInfo, a website that tracks news and updates related to WhatsApp, reported in November last year that the Meta-owned platform is working on a ‘camera mode.’ Now, in a fresh update, the website has revealed that the feature has already been rolled out on a previous version of WhatsApp beta for Android, and an iOS version will be released soon.

To explain how the camera mode will work on iOS, WABetaInfo shared this screenshot:

Screenshot courtesy: WABetaInfo

At present, you have to tap and hold to record a video, and it becomes inconvenient when you have to record a longer video, as you have to tap and hold for a long time/ However, as seen in the above screenshot, users will be able to switch from camera to video mode with just a tap, thus making it simple and easier to record long videos.

For iOS, the camera mode is a feature under development and will be released for a future update of the app. As always, however, it will be made available to select beta testers before a wider public launch takes place.

HT News Desk

