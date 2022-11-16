Home / Technology / WhatsApp to roll out ‘Camera Mode' feature for users: Report

WhatsApp to roll out ‘Camera Mode' feature for users: Report

Published on Nov 16, 2022 03:06 PM IST

ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Messaging platform WhatsApp has introduced a new feature which will allow the users to quickly switch between the video and photo mode. The new feature has been rolled out for some beta testers and will be rolled out in the coming days, WABetaInfo, the website which tracks the updates related to the messaging app, reported.

In earlier WhatsApp versions, the users needed to tap and hold to record a video. But now, there is no need to tap and hold to shoot a video. The users can easily switch to the video mode.

WhatsApp regularly introduces new features to ensure a better app experience for its users. Recently, WABetaInfo had announced that the platform has added a feature for the users to search for polls.

Another WhatsApp feature of the app includes the ability to open a chat with your own phone number within the contact list. This feature is new on Android devices but it was possible to find own phone number within contact list in the past versions of WhatsApp.

On November 3, Meta announced the roll out of Communities feature on WhatsApp. It will enable communities like neighbourhoods, parents and schools, workplaces and other organisations to connect multiple groups together under one umbrella and organise group conversations.

“To get started, tap on the new communities tab at the top of your chats on Android and at the bottom on iOS. From there you can start a new Community from scratch or add existing groups”, WhatsApp said in a blog post.

“Once you’re in a community, you can easily switch between available groups to get the information you need, when you need it, and admins can send important updates to everyone in the Community”, he added.

    HT News Desk

