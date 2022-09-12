WhatsApp's new feature will allow you to use camera in app on Apple iPhone

WhatsApp is testing a camera shortcut for Apple iPhone users that will allow them to quickly open the camera within the app itself, WaBetaInfo reported. The instant messaging app has submitted WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.19.0.75 updates which include the development of this camera shortcut. According to the report, it will be placed in the navigation bar for those users who can create a community in future.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This release comes at the time when WhatsApp has recently pulled out a similar feature from Android beta which was introduced for Android platform. For those Android beta users who can create a community, WhatsApp had released the new camera shortcut. But due to a bug issue, it became visible to users who still have the camera tab. The subsequent update was also not able to solve the problem resulting in its temporary termination.

The report says that the camera shortcut being tested for the iOS platform is designed similar to the corresponding feature on Android beta. The separate camera tab offered presently is expected to be replaced by Communities tab.

ALSO READ: How to make UPI payments using WhatsApp? Follow these steps

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In other news, WhatsApp seems to have finally decided on a new feature that will allow users to search messages by date. WaBetaInfo had reported that the feature was under development a couple of years ago but later it was abandoned.

This feature will give a new calendar icon when users search for any message in a chat. With the help of this feature, they can jump to a particular date. The date view will collapse when the user will scroll through the chat. This feature will be useful for the users who require to find the initial messages shared with a particular contact or if they wish to go through the conversations they did on a particular date.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail