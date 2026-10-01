...
...
Next Story
Editorial independence is core to our work. Some links may earn us a commission, without influencing our opinions.

When home is your safe space, these 5 CCTV cameras can help you keep it that way

Looking for a CCTV camera for your apartment? Explore 5 options for indoor and outdoor security, with features such as night vision and motion tracking.

Updated on: Oct 1, 2026, 13:07:48 IST
By Shubh Bhushan
Prefer HTon Google
Our PickFAQs

Our Picks

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Choosing a CCTV camera for an apartment starts with understanding what you want to monitor. A camera near the main entrance can help track visitors, while indoor spaces may benefit from a wider field of view, motion tracking, and two-way audio. Balconies and other exposed areas, meanwhile, require cameras that can withstand changing weather conditions. Night vision, person detection, and recording options also affect how useful a camera is for everyday monitoring.

Your apartment layout matters, so consider coverage, night vision, storage, connectivity and power before choosing. (Pexels)
Your apartment layout matters, so consider coverage, night vision, storage, connectivity and power before choosing. (Pexels)

This list brings together five CCTV cameras suited to different apartment security needs. From pan-and-tilt models that cover wider areas to weatherproof cameras designed for outdoor use, these options offer various ways to monitor your home. Understanding their features can help you choose the right option for your apartment's layout and security needs.

The CP PLUS wired bullet camera is designed for apartment entrances, balconies, and other outdoor areas that require continuous monitoring. It records Full HD footage via a fixed 3.6mm lens and provides infrared night vision up to 20 metres. Its IP67-rated housing protects against dust and water, making it suitable for outdoor installation.

Specifications

Camera resolution
2.4MP sensor, with 1920 × 1080 Full HD recording
Coverage
Fixed 3.6mm lens with an approximately 93-degree horizontal field of view
Night vision
Smart IR with a range of up to 20 metres
Smart features
Digital Wide Dynamic Range (D-WDR), 2D digital noise reduction, automatic gain control and backlight compensation
Connectivity
Wired BNC video output supporting HD and CVBS formats

Reasons to Buy

Full HD recording for monitoring entrances and outdoor spaces.

Infrared night vision up to 20 metres.

IP67-rated construction for protection against dust and water.

Reasons to Avoid

Fixed lens limits flexibility when adjusting the viewing angle.

Wired installation requires compatible cabling and a power supply.

Requires a compatible DVR setup for video recording and monitoring.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have praised the camera for its clear image quality, effective night vision and ease of installation. Some have also appreciated its value for money, particularly for basic outdoor surveillance. However, the wired setup may be less convenient for customers who prefer wireless cameras with app-based monitoring and remote access.

Why should you consider buying this CCTV camera?

Consider this camera if you need basic outdoor surveillance without paying for features such as AI tracking or pan-and-tilt movement. Its Full HD recording, 20-metre infrared range and weather-resistant construction make it suitable for monitoring apartment entrances, balconies and other fixed locations. Keep in mind that you will need compatible cabling and a recording setup.

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The MANOMAY Protect Bot is designed for indoor apartment surveillance, offering a rotating view to monitor different areas of a room. Its 3MP camera supports colour night vision, while AI-based human detection and tracking help monitor movement. Two-way audio, Wi-Fi connectivity and Alexa support add convenience to everyday home monitoring.

Specifications

Camera resolution
3MP, 2304 × 1296 pixels
Coverage
352-degree horizontal rotation, 58-degree vertical rotation and 10x digital zoom
Night vision
Colour night vision with infrared and intelligent lighting modes
Smart features
AI human detection, motion detection, smart tracking, six preset points and mobile alerts
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, MANOMAY Pro app, web CMS, ONVIF support and Amazon Alexa compatibility

Reasons to Buy

3MP camera with colour night vision for indoor monitoring.

AI-based human detection and tracking to follow movement.

352-degree horizontal rotation with 10x digital zoom.

Reasons to Avoid

Vertical rotation is limited to 58 degrees.

Requires a wired power connection.

Cloud storage is available as an optional service.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have praised the camera for its picture quality, easy setup and pan-and-tilt movement, with colour night vision also receiving positive feedback. Some customers have appreciated its value for money. However, a few have reported connectivity problems, including the camera appearing offline or difficulties accessing it via the app.

Why should you consider buying this CCTV camera?

Consider this camera if you want to monitor indoor spaces without being limited to a fixed viewing angle. Its rotating design helps cover different parts of a room, while AI-based tracking, colour night vision and two-way audio provide additional monitoring features. Wi-Fi connectivity and Alexa support may also appeal to households seeking a more connected home security setup.

Designed for indoor apartment security, the MANOMAY Protect Pro 3MP Mini combines a compact design with a rotating view to monitor more of a room. It offers AI-based human tracking, colour night vision and two-way audio. Wi-Fi connectivity and Alexa support add convenience, while IP66 protection resists dust and water.

Specifications

Camera resolution
3MP, 2304 × 1296 pixels
Coverage
266-degree horizontal rotation, 90-degree vertical rotation and 10x digital zoom
Night vision
Colour night vision with infrared and intelligent lighting modes
Smart features
AI human detection, motion detection, smart tracking and mobile alerts
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, MANOMAY Pro app, web CMS, ONVIF support and Amazon Alexa compatibility
Weather protection
IP66-rated protection

Reasons to Buy

3MP resolution for detailed indoor monitoring.

AI-based human detection and tracking to follow movement.

266-degree horizontal and 90-degree vertical rotation for wider coverage.

Reasons to Avoid

Requires a continuous wired power supply.

10x digital zoom does not offer optical magnification.

Cloud storage may involve additional costs.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have highlighted the camera's image quality, rotating coverage and range of features as key advantages. Its ability to track movement also makes it more appealing for indoor monitoring. However, some customers have reported connectivity issues and occasional difficulties with the companion app.

Why should you consider buying this CCTV camera?

Consider this camera if you want broader indoor coverage without installing multiple fixed cameras. Its pan-and-tilt movement helps you monitor different parts of a room, while AI tracking, colour night vision, and two-way audio add extra functionality. Its compact design, IP66 rating, and Alexa compatibility may also suit apartments where flexible monitoring is a priority.

The Qubo Smart Cam 360° is designed for indoor apartment monitoring, allowing you to check different parts of a room remotely. Its 4MP sensor records 1440p video, while colour night vision and AI-based person detection help monitor activity. Two-way talk, an intruder alarm and support for local or cloud storage add flexibility.

Specifications

Camera resolution
4MP, 2560 × 1440 pixels (1440p)
Coverage
360-degree panoramic view with 90-degree vertical movement
Night vision
Colour night vision
Smart features
AI person and motion detection, instant app notifications, intruder alarm and two-way talk
Storage
Supports microSD cards up to 1TB and optional cloud storage
Connectivity
2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility

Reasons to Buy

4MP resolution for detailed 1440p video recording.

360-degree panoramic coverage with app-based pan-and-tilt controls.

AI-based person detection, colour night vision and two-way talk.

Reasons to Avoid

Requires a wired power connection.

Advanced cloud features may require a paid subscription.

Designed for indoor use, so it is not intended for exposed outdoor areas.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have praised the Qubo Smart Cam 360° Pro for its clear video, wide coverage and convenient app-based monitoring. Its colour night vision and person detection have also been appreciated for making indoor surveillance more useful. However, the requirement for a wired power connection and additional charges for certain cloud features may be drawbacks for some users.

Why should you consider buying this CCTV camera?

Consider this camera if you want to monitor a living room, bedroom or study from your smartphone. Its rotating view helps cover more of the room, while person detection, colour night vision and two-way talk offer more than basic video recording. MicroSD support also gives you a local recording option without relying entirely on cloud services.

The Qubo Smart Bullet Cam Pro is designed for apartment entrances, balconies, driveways and other outdoor areas that require wider surveillance. Its 4MP camera offers 1440p recording, while app-controlled movement helps monitor a broader area. AI-based person detection, colour night vision, a spotlight and an automatic alarm add further security features.

Specifications

Camera resolution
4MP, 2560 × 1440 pixels
Coverage
230-degree ultra-wide coverage with app-controlled movement and 10x digital zoom
Night vision
Colour night vision with infrared and spotlight-assisted colour mode
Smart features
AI person detection, motion tracking, automatic alerts, alarm, spotlight and mobile notifications
Storage
Cloud recording with a subscription; microSD card support for local recording
Connectivity
2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Qubo app, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support

Reasons to Buy

4MP resolution for detailed video recording.

Wide coverage with app-controlled movement and 10x digital zoom.

AI-based person detection with automatic alerts, spotlight and alarm.

Reasons to Avoid

Cloud recording requires a paid subscription.

Requires a wired power connection.

Continuous 24/7 recording may require a microSD card.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have praised the camera for its video quality, wide coverage, night vision and AI-based person detection. These features make it well suited for monitoring outdoor spaces. However, some customers have reported recording gaps, app-related issues and inconsistent person detection, which may affect the overall monitoring experience.

Why should you consider buying this CCTV camera?

Consider this camera if you need to monitor a relatively large outdoor area, such as an apartment entrance, driveway or balcony. Its wide field of view, 4MP recording, and person detection help you track activity, while the spotlight and alarm add extra security. Factor in the cost of cloud storage if you want subscription-based recording.

Q1. Should you choose an indoor or outdoor CCTV camera for your apartment?

Choose an indoor camera for rooms where you need features such as two-way audio and motion tracking. For entrances, balconies, or exposed areas, look for weather-resistant construction, reliable night vision, and a wide field of view. Consider a pan-tilt camera if you need to monitor multiple areas.

Q2. What should you check before buying a CCTV camera for your apartment?

Consider video resolution, viewing angle, night vision, motion alerts and storage options. Check whether the camera supports local recording or requires a cloud subscription. Also assess Wi-Fi coverage and power requirements at the installation point, as these affect connectivity, setup and everyday use.

How Do These CCTV Cameras Stack Up?

Product

Resolution

Coverage

Night vision

CP PLUS Weatherproof Outdoor Wired Bullet Camera2.4MP, Full HD (1080p)93° horizontal field of viewInfrared night vision, up to 20 metres
MANOMAY Protect Bot 3MP Wi-Fi Pan-Tilt Camera3MP (1296p)352° horizontal, 58° vertical rotationColour night vision and infrared
MANOMAY Protect Pro 3MP Mini Wi-Fi Pan-Tilt Camera3MP (1296p)266° horizontal, 90° vertical rotationColour night vision and infrared
Qubo Smart Cam 360° Pro4MP (1440p)360° panoramic view, with pan-and-tilt controlColour night vision
Qubo Smart Bullet Cam Pro 180°4MP (1440p)230° ultra-wide coverageColour night vision with spotlight support

Also Read:

Your home does not need the most feature-packed CCTV camera. Here are 5 options built for different needs

10 best double door refrigerators: Top picks with spacious storage and frost-free cooling for modern homes

₹10,000 on my shortlist. Here’s what makes each one different">I put 7 smartwatches under 10,000 on my shortlist. Here’s what makes each one different

  • Is 4MP resolution necessary for an apartment CCTV camera?

    A 4MP camera can capture more detail than a 2MP Full HD model, which may help when reviewing recorded footage. However, image quality also depends on lighting, lens quality and camera placement. Consider higher resolution if you need to identify details across a wider area.

  • Is local storage or cloud recording better for home CCTV?

    Local storage using a microSD card can help you avoid recurring cloud subscription fees. Cloud recording, meanwhile, can make footage accessible remotely, depending on the service and plan. Check storage capacity, recording duration, subscription costs and what happens to footage if the camera or internet connection goes offline.

  • Where should you install a CCTV camera inside an apartment?

    Position the camera to capture important areas, such as the main entrance, without unnecessary obstructions. Check the live feed for blind spots and poor lighting. Avoid recording private spaces or pointing the camera into neighbours' homes, and review privacy settings before enabling audio recording.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shubh Bhushan

Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism. Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.

Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech.
Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech.
Home/Technology/When home is your safe space, these 5 CCTV cameras can help you keep it that way
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON