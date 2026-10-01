When home is your safe space, these 5 CCTV cameras can help you keep it that way

Choosing a CCTV camera for an apartment starts with understanding what you want to monitor. A camera near the main entrance can help track visitors, while indoor spaces may benefit from a wider field of view, motion tracking, and two-way audio. Balconies and other exposed areas, meanwhile, require cameras that can withstand changing weather conditions. Night vision, person detection, and recording options also affect how useful a camera is for everyday monitoring.

Your apartment layout matters, so consider coverage, night vision, storage, connectivity and power before choosing. (Pexels)

This list brings together five CCTV cameras suited to different apartment security needs. From pan-and-tilt models that cover wider areas to weatherproof cameras designed for outdoor use, these options offer various ways to monitor your home. Understanding their features can help you choose the right option for your apartment's layout and security needs.

The CP PLUS wired bullet camera is designed for apartment entrances, balconies, and other outdoor areas that require continuous monitoring. It records Full HD footage via a fixed 3.6mm lens and provides infrared night vision up to 20 metres. Its IP67-rated housing protects against dust and water, making it suitable for outdoor installation.

Specifications Camera resolution 2.4MP sensor, with 1920 × 1080 Full HD recording Coverage Fixed 3.6mm lens with an approximately 93-degree horizontal field of view Night vision Smart IR with a range of up to 20 metres Smart features Digital Wide Dynamic Range (D-WDR), 2D digital noise reduction, automatic gain control and backlight compensation Connectivity Wired BNC video output supporting HD and CVBS formats Reasons to Buy Full HD recording for monitoring entrances and outdoor spaces. Infrared night vision up to 20 metres. IP67-rated construction for protection against dust and water. Reasons to Avoid Fixed lens limits flexibility when adjusting the viewing angle. Wired installation requires compatible cabling and a power supply. Requires a compatible DVR setup for video recording and monitoring.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have praised the camera for its clear image quality, effective night vision and ease of installation. Some have also appreciated its value for money, particularly for basic outdoor surveillance. However, the wired setup may be less convenient for customers who prefer wireless cameras with app-based monitoring and remote access.

Why should you consider buying this CCTV camera?

Consider this camera if you need basic outdoor surveillance without paying for features such as AI tracking or pan-and-tilt movement. Its Full HD recording, 20-metre infrared range and weather-resistant construction make it suitable for monitoring apartment entrances, balconies and other fixed locations. Keep in mind that you will need compatible cabling and a recording setup.

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The MANOMAY Protect Bot is designed for indoor apartment surveillance, offering a rotating view to monitor different areas of a room. Its 3MP camera supports colour night vision, while AI-based human detection and tracking help monitor movement. Two-way audio, Wi-Fi connectivity and Alexa support add convenience to everyday home monitoring.

Specifications Camera resolution 3MP, 2304 × 1296 pixels Coverage 352-degree horizontal rotation, 58-degree vertical rotation and 10x digital zoom Night vision Colour night vision with infrared and intelligent lighting modes Smart features AI human detection, motion detection, smart tracking, six preset points and mobile alerts Connectivity Wi-Fi, MANOMAY Pro app, web CMS, ONVIF support and Amazon Alexa compatibility Reasons to Buy 3MP camera with colour night vision for indoor monitoring. AI-based human detection and tracking to follow movement. 352-degree horizontal rotation with 10x digital zoom. Reasons to Avoid Vertical rotation is limited to 58 degrees. Requires a wired power connection. Cloud storage is available as an optional service.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have praised the camera for its picture quality, easy setup and pan-and-tilt movement, with colour night vision also receiving positive feedback. Some customers have appreciated its value for money. However, a few have reported connectivity problems, including the camera appearing offline or difficulties accessing it via the app.

Why should you consider buying this CCTV camera?

Consider this camera if you want to monitor indoor spaces without being limited to a fixed viewing angle. Its rotating design helps cover different parts of a room, while AI-based tracking, colour night vision and two-way audio provide additional monitoring features. Wi-Fi connectivity and Alexa support may also appeal to households seeking a more connected home security setup.

Designed for indoor apartment security, the MANOMAY Protect Pro 3MP Mini combines a compact design with a rotating view to monitor more of a room. It offers AI-based human tracking, colour night vision and two-way audio. Wi-Fi connectivity and Alexa support add convenience, while IP66 protection resists dust and water.

Specifications Camera resolution 3MP, 2304 × 1296 pixels Coverage 266-degree horizontal rotation, 90-degree vertical rotation and 10x digital zoom Night vision Colour night vision with infrared and intelligent lighting modes Smart features AI human detection, motion detection, smart tracking and mobile alerts Connectivity Wi-Fi, MANOMAY Pro app, web CMS, ONVIF support and Amazon Alexa compatibility Weather protection IP66-rated protection Reasons to Buy 3MP resolution for detailed indoor monitoring. AI-based human detection and tracking to follow movement. 266-degree horizontal and 90-degree vertical rotation for wider coverage. Reasons to Avoid Requires a continuous wired power supply. 10x digital zoom does not offer optical magnification. Cloud storage may involve additional costs.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have highlighted the camera's image quality, rotating coverage and range of features as key advantages. Its ability to track movement also makes it more appealing for indoor monitoring. However, some customers have reported connectivity issues and occasional difficulties with the companion app.

Why should you consider buying this CCTV camera?

Consider this camera if you want broader indoor coverage without installing multiple fixed cameras. Its pan-and-tilt movement helps you monitor different parts of a room, while AI tracking, colour night vision, and two-way audio add extra functionality. Its compact design, IP66 rating, and Alexa compatibility may also suit apartments where flexible monitoring is a priority.

The Qubo Smart Cam 360° is designed for indoor apartment monitoring, allowing you to check different parts of a room remotely. Its 4MP sensor records 1440p video, while colour night vision and AI-based person detection help monitor activity. Two-way talk, an intruder alarm and support for local or cloud storage add flexibility.

Specifications Camera resolution 4MP, 2560 × 1440 pixels (1440p) Coverage 360-degree panoramic view with 90-degree vertical movement Night vision Colour night vision Smart features AI person and motion detection, instant app notifications, intruder alarm and two-way talk Storage Supports microSD cards up to 1TB and optional cloud storage Connectivity 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility Reasons to Buy 4MP resolution for detailed 1440p video recording. 360-degree panoramic coverage with app-based pan-and-tilt controls. AI-based person detection, colour night vision and two-way talk. Reasons to Avoid Requires a wired power connection. Advanced cloud features may require a paid subscription. Designed for indoor use, so it is not intended for exposed outdoor areas.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have praised the Qubo Smart Cam 360° Pro for its clear video, wide coverage and convenient app-based monitoring. Its colour night vision and person detection have also been appreciated for making indoor surveillance more useful. However, the requirement for a wired power connection and additional charges for certain cloud features may be drawbacks for some users.

Why should you consider buying this CCTV camera?

Consider this camera if you want to monitor a living room, bedroom or study from your smartphone. Its rotating view helps cover more of the room, while person detection, colour night vision and two-way talk offer more than basic video recording. MicroSD support also gives you a local recording option without relying entirely on cloud services.

The Qubo Smart Bullet Cam Pro is designed for apartment entrances, balconies, driveways and other outdoor areas that require wider surveillance. Its 4MP camera offers 1440p recording, while app-controlled movement helps monitor a broader area. AI-based person detection, colour night vision, a spotlight and an automatic alarm add further security features.

Specifications Camera resolution 4MP, 2560 × 1440 pixels Coverage 230-degree ultra-wide coverage with app-controlled movement and 10x digital zoom Night vision Colour night vision with infrared and spotlight-assisted colour mode Smart features AI person detection, motion tracking, automatic alerts, alarm, spotlight and mobile notifications Storage Cloud recording with a subscription; microSD card support for local recording Connectivity 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Qubo app, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support Reasons to Buy 4MP resolution for detailed video recording. Wide coverage with app-controlled movement and 10x digital zoom. AI-based person detection with automatic alerts, spotlight and alarm. Reasons to Avoid Cloud recording requires a paid subscription. Requires a wired power connection. Continuous 24/7 recording may require a microSD card.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have praised the camera for its video quality, wide coverage, night vision and AI-based person detection. These features make it well suited for monitoring outdoor spaces. However, some customers have reported recording gaps, app-related issues and inconsistent person detection, which may affect the overall monitoring experience.

Why should you consider buying this CCTV camera?

Consider this camera if you need to monitor a relatively large outdoor area, such as an apartment entrance, driveway or balcony. Its wide field of view, 4MP recording, and person detection help you track activity, while the spotlight and alarm add extra security. Factor in the cost of cloud storage if you want subscription-based recording.

Q1. Should you choose an indoor or outdoor CCTV camera for your apartment?

Choose an indoor camera for rooms where you need features such as two-way audio and motion tracking. For entrances, balconies, or exposed areas, look for weather-resistant construction, reliable night vision, and a wide field of view. Consider a pan-tilt camera if you need to monitor multiple areas.

Q2. What should you check before buying a CCTV camera for your apartment?

Consider video resolution, viewing angle, night vision, motion alerts and storage options. Check whether the camera supports local recording or requires a cloud subscription. Also assess Wi-Fi coverage and power requirements at the installation point, as these affect connectivity, setup and everyday use.

How Do These CCTV Cameras Stack Up?

Product Resolution Coverage Night vision CP PLUS Weatherproof Outdoor Wired Bullet Camera 2.4MP, Full HD (1080p) 93° horizontal field of view Infrared night vision, up to 20 metres MANOMAY Protect Bot 3MP Wi-Fi Pan-Tilt Camera 3MP (1296p) 352° horizontal, 58° vertical rotation Colour night vision and infrared MANOMAY Protect Pro 3MP Mini Wi-Fi Pan-Tilt Camera 3MP (1296p) 266° horizontal, 90° vertical rotation Colour night vision and infrared Qubo Smart Cam 360° Pro 4MP (1440p) 360° panoramic view, with pan-and-tilt control Colour night vision Qubo Smart Bullet Cam Pro 180° 4MP (1440p) 230° ultra-wide coverage Colour night vision with spotlight support

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FAQs Is 4MP resolution necessary for an apartment CCTV camera? A 4MP camera can capture more detail than a 2MP Full HD model, which may help when reviewing recorded footage. However, image quality also depends on lighting, lens quality and camera placement. Consider higher resolution if you need to identify details across a wider area.

Is local storage or cloud recording better for home CCTV? Local storage using a microSD card can help you avoid recurring cloud subscription fees. Cloud recording, meanwhile, can make footage accessible remotely, depending on the service and plan. Check storage capacity, recording duration, subscription costs and what happens to footage if the camera or internet connection goes offline.

Where should you install a CCTV camera inside an apartment? Position the camera to capture important areas, such as the main entrance, without unnecessary obstructions. Check the live feed for blind spots and poor lighting. Avoid recording private spaces or pointing the camera into neighbours' homes, and review privacy settings before enabling audio recording.

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