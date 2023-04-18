Where to find different resources in Minecraft Legends without digging too deep

Unlike regular Minecraft, all the ores in Minecraft Legends are sitting on the surface. This means you don’t need to go deep underground to collect resources, which makes the process less time-consuming.

Here's how you can unearth resources in Minecraft Legends with more ease

Even though each world is randomly generated, each ore only spawns in specific biomes. Knowing where to find each one is key to success in the game.

Iron

Where to mine Iron in Minecraft Legends?

As the first ore you’ll get access to in Minecraft Legends, iron is essential for crafting various advanced structures like the Mason, as well as spawning the grindstone golem and mossy golem. You can find iron in Forest and Dry Savannah biomes.

Coal

Where to find Coal in Minecraft Legends?

Coal is not only used in a few buildings but also for spawning Minecraft Legends’ most powerful unit, the Creeper, which can blow through defenses in an instant. You can find coal in Badlands and Meadow biomes.

Diamonds

Where to find Diamonds in Minecraft Legends?

While not as precious as in regular Minecraft, diamonds are still valuable as they can spawn Skeletons, the best ranged unit in the game. You can find diamonds in Tundra and Jagged Peak biomes.

And there you have it! Knowing where to find each resource in Minecraft Legends is crucial for having a successful army and defending your village

Redstones

How to find Redstone in Minecraft Legends?

Redstone is one of the most versatile resources in Minecraft Legends, offering endless possibilities for building powerful structures and mechanisms. One of the most deadly weapons you can craft with Redstone is the Redstone Cannon, a fearsome contraption that can wreak havoc on enemy villages. Additionally, Redstone is essential for summoning Zombies, a formidable melee unit that can help defend your own village or attack your enemies.

Redstone can be found in two biomes: the dense, overgrown Jungles and the murky Swamps. Be sure to bring a good supply of tools and weapons, as these biomes are also home to many hostile mobs.

Lapis Lazuli

How to find Lapis Lazuli in Minecraft Legends?

Lapis Lazuli is an essential resource for any Minecraft Legends player, being the key to spawning units and defeating Piglins. With battles looming, running out of troops is a risk you don't want to take. But don't worry - Lapis is abundant, and we've got your back with this guide to finding it.

Here are the best places to get your hands on Lapis Lazuli in Minecraft Legends:

Village Chests

One of the easiest and most reliable ways to obtain Lapis is by opening village chests. These chests slowly accumulate resources, and while the other items they offer may be random, Lapis is always included. Make sure to loot from every village to keep your supply topped up.

Shared Chest Upgrade

To make things even simpler, upgrade your looting game by acquiring the Shared Chest upgrade from the Well of Fate. With this upgrade, looting one village chest will net you the resources from all village chests worldwide. It's a no-brainer for players looking to stock up on Lapis quickly.

Piglins

Piglins are a great source of Lapis, dropping it when killed. However, they only drop one piece at a time, making it a somewhat unreliable method. Keep in mind that taking down Piglins can be tricky, so make sure you're prepared for a fight.

