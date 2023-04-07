Minecraft Legends gets positive response in their final hour

Minecraft, a place for creative minds, a place for an unquenchable thirst of adventure. Minecraft Legends is Mojang's latest strategy spin off which even shows potential towards competitive multiplayer. After spending a few hours with the game Hindustan Times can assure that Minecraft Legends has an intriguing campaign to delve into, the multiplayer will give you an intricate experience. Minecraft Legends

Mojang developed Minecraft on the same “bedrock” engine and it looks similar to its counterparts. The basic idea of the game is pretty much identical, you have to control a blocky pixel dressed person into a blocky world. But what sets the campaign apart is what you’re doing. The main story is to unite the Overworld against the Piglin invaders. In game you have to destroy enemy camps throughout the maps and liberate the cities under Piglin siege.

Image Credit: Xbox Game Studios

Like the previous installment this new title is also focused on the mining and crafting rather than fighting on your own. However you can summon little golems with different skill sets and command them against the enemy. But the twist is you have to craft ways to get your golems where you want them. So you have to craft ramps, dig inclined steps, build bridges, elevated platforms and for that you need various resources like wood and stone. As the game proceeds you will unlock new building structures and golem variants, and to craft them you need to find rare resources.

The campaign is fine to make yourself acclimated with the world for the PvP mode. The PvP mode includes two teams of four players and the goal of destroying each other’s base. The campaign is larger than its predecessor and enriched with lots of things to discover. The world is filled with a plethora of mounts and resources. There are also enemy camps filled with AI controlled minions that you can conquer for bonuses.

Before release there’s a rumor that there will be classes in Minecraft Legends. But there are no actual classes in the game; still you can divide your working roles between you co-op buddies. Like one will protect the base, two may look out for resources and enemy camps to raid, and the rest may do scouting and planning or join the other three. The key to success for PvP is communication; join your buddy on Discords.

Legends base

Sometimes the game reminds me of MOBA games like League of Legends, Dota 2. For two hours we did farming, building map unlocking and often raiding Piglin camps. After twenty minutes the enemy team started guerrilla attacking and eventually it became an open warfare. We managed to craft some powerful lava cannon to destroy our opponent’s base eventually.

Nonetheless, the Minecraft Legends can be the next multiplayer boss which will be played on cross platform. Minecraft Legends is set to hit the gaming market on April 18th.