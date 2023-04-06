Home / Technology / Mine and conquer! Minecraft Legends is a the strategic spinoff That could be the next multiplayer sensation

Minecraft Legends is the newest spinoff of the popular Minecraft game and it seems like it could be the next big thing in competitive multiplayer. With its blend of League of Legends and StarCraft, Legends offers a lot of freedom for different strategies that could take the gaming world by storm.

The game features a solid campaign to explore, but the team-based multiplayer stole the show. With a map that is procedurally generated and filled with things to discover, players can build protective mazes around their bases, gather resources, and poke and prod at their opponents' bases. Communication is key as players must work together to destroy the other team's base while also protecting their own.

Legends is built on the same "bedrock" engine as Minecraft, and players control a blocky little character running through a blocky world. But the difference lies in what they are doing. The mining and crafting that are central to Minecraft are still present, but instead of fighting enemies themselves, players summon little golems and command them in battle. As players explore, they must also build structures and ramps to get their minions where they want them.

While the campaign feels more like a tutorial for the player-vs-player mode, it does help players get acclimated to the game's mechanics. The PvP pits two teams of four against each other, and the goal is to destroy the other team's base. With no classes in Legends, players can settle on roles for everyone in their group. Communication is paramount, as players must coordinate attacks and defenses to succeed.

Only time will tell if Minecraft Legends becomes the next competitive multiplayer craze, but its wide accessibility (it will be available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and the Switch) and familiarity with the hugely popular Minecraft game bodes well for its success. Minecraft Legends is set to launch on April 18th, so get ready to gather resources, build structures, and command your golems to victory.

