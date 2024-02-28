India's best e-scooter is not from Ola Electric, the e-mobility division of cab aggregator Ola. Instead, Ather 450X Gen 3 from fellow two-wheeler EV manufacturer Ather Energy is the best such vehicle in the country. Krutrim is a Sanskrit word which means 'artificial' (Image courtesy: Ola)

This, incidentally, is according to Krutrim, an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot created by Ola-backed startup Krutrim Si Designs. Released for public use on February 26, Krutrim was unveiled in December last year.

Mohit Lakhotia, a user of social network X (formerly Twitter), took to the platform to reveal what the AI assistant told him when he asked, “Which is the best e-scooter in India?”

Krutrim responded: “Based on the information provided, the Ather 450X Gen 3 is considered the best electric scooter in India. It offers a premium experience with its top-notch riding quality, build, and overall performance. The Ather 450X comes with a 3.7kWh battery, providing a driving range of 146km and can be charged from 0 to 80% in 4 hours and 30 minutes. The top speed of Ather 450X is 90kmph, going from 0.40kmph in 3.3 seconds.'

It also came up with a disclaimer: "Please note that the information provided is accurate as of the time of writing this response. However, it is recommended to check the latest updates and reviews before making a purchase decision.'

Krutrim flayed on social media

Social media users too seem less than impressed with Krutrim, pointing to its incorrect responses. For example, it said that West Indies won the 1983 Cricket World Cup by defeating England (correct answer: India defeated West Indies), and Australia beat India to win the 2011 edition (India beat Sri Lanka).

Also, as per the AI chatbot, Hillary Clinton defeated Donald Trump in the ‘2014’ United States presidential election (2016; Trump defeated Clinton).

Additionally, Krutrim also listed ‘disadvantages’ of Ola when compared to rival Uber.