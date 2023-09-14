Whirlpool refrigerator: Top 10 options to consider before buying

It is hard to imagine any middle class household without a refrigerator. This humble kitchen appliance makes life and work in a kitchen seamless and a breeze. From keeping vegetables and fruits fresh for longer to providing chilled water and beverages, a refrigerator is vital to our daily existence today. Whirlpool is a trusted brand in refrigerators.

The good news is that there is a lot of variety to pick from in the markets today. A buyer may be spoilt for choice when it comes to refrigerators - you can choose from various brands, types (double door, single door, side-by-side etc), storage capacity.

Among the various brands available in the Indian markets, Whirlpool refrigerators are a trust brand. We have curated a list of some of the best Whirlpool refrigerators. Take a look, we are sure you won't be disappointed.

Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator

If you have been looking for a spacious and efficient refrigerator, then the Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator (FP 263D PROTTON ROY) is a good pick. This appliance is a good blend of style and performance. It comes in a multi-door design that offers unparalleled organization and convenience. Its Protton technology ensures separate cooling zones for fruits, vegetables, and the main compartment, thereby ensuring that food remains fresh for a long time. It is a frost-free refrigerator, which makes it a low maintenance kitchen appliance.

Specifications:

Capacity: 240 litres

Cooling Technology: Frost-Free

Design: Multi-Door

Colour: German Steel

Protton Technology: Three separate cooling zones

Pros Cons Superior Organization Limited Freezer Space Fresher Food Premium Price

Whirlpool 308 L 3 Star IntelliFresh Inverter Frost Free Double Door

The Whirlpool 308 L 3 Star IntelliFresh Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV ELT 355 ARCTIC STEEL - TL, 2023 Model) comes in a spacious double door design, thanks to its 308 litre capacity. It also features IntelliFresh technology which makes ‘intelligent’ cooling possible and keeps your food fresh for long time. Its 3-star energy rating makes it energy-efficient, while its frost-free operation saves you from the hassle of manual defrosting. This 2023 model is a reliable addition to your kitchen, offering convenience and efficiency.

Specifications:

Capacity: 308 litres

Cooling Technology: Frost-Free

Design: Double Door

Colour: Arctic Steel

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Pros Cons Ample Storage May Be Bulky Intelligent Cooling Moderate Energy Efficiency

Whirlpool 192 L 3 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

The Whirlpool 192 L 3 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (215 VMPRO PRM 3S INV MAGNUM STEEL-Z, 2023 Model) is a space-saving and energy-efficient pick for your kitchen. With feartures like 3-star energy rating and auto-defrost technology, it provides optimal cooling while keeping a check on power consumption. This 2023 model has a generous 192-litre capacity and is ideal for small to medium-sized families. Its compact design and thoughtful features can make modern living very comfortable. Lastly, its Magnum Steel finish can add to your kitchen's decor.

Specifications:

Capacity: 192 litres

Cooling Technology: Direct-Cool

Design: Single Door

Colour: Magnum Steel

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Pros Cons Space-Saving Design Limited Capacity Energy Efficient Manual Defrost

Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

The Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (205 WDE CLS 2S SAPPHIRE BLUE-Z, 2023 Model) in striking Sapphire Blue finish can add that pop of colour to your kitchen interiors. It is designed for compact spaces and is affordable too. Its 2-star energy rating makes it an energy-efficient home appliance. This is also a 2023 model. Its modest 184-litre capacity serves well for a small family or as a secondary refrigerator in a large household. Its single door design and budget-friendly pricing make it a practical choice.

Specifications:

Capacity: 184 litres

Cooling Technology: Direct-Cool

Design: Single Door

Colour: Sapphire Blue

Energy Rating: 2 Star

Pros Cons Space-Saving Design Limited Capacity Budget-Friendly Basic Features

Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator

The Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator (FP 263D Protton Roy) in sleek Alpha Steel finish is a perfect blend of style with functionality. With a capacity of 240 litres, it is perfect for a middle sized family. Its multi-door design offers ample storage and intelligent organization. This refrigerator comes with Protton technology which maintains separate zones for fruits, vegetables and the main compartment. You don't need to bother yourself with manual defrosting thanks to its frost-free operations.

Specifications:

Capacity: 240 litres

Cooling Technology: Frost-Free

Design: Multi-Door

Colour: Alpha Steel

Protton Technology: Three separate cooling zones

Pros Cons Efficient Organization Bulky Size Freshness Preservation Moderate Energy

Whirlpool 260 L Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator

The Whirlpool 260 L Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator (FP 283D Protton Roy) too has a multi-door design. This not only gives easy access to all parts of the fridge, it also provides ample storage and intelligent organization. This Whirlpool fridge also uses the Protton technology which maintains separate cooling zones for fruits, vegetables, and the main compartment. It also boasts of frost-free operation which spares you the hassle of manual defrosting. At 260 litres, it caters to medium to large families. Its elegant German Steel will only add to your kitchen interiors.

Specifications:

Capacity: 260 litres

Cooling Technology: Frost-Free

Design: Multi-Door

Colour: German Steel

Protton Technology: Three separate cooling zones

Pros Cons Smart Organization Bulkier Size Fresher Food Moderate Energy Efficiency

Whirlpool 207 L 5 Star Icemagic Pro Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

The Whirlpool 207 L 5 Star Icemagic Pro Inverter Single Door Refrigerator (230 IMPRO ROY 5S INV SAPPHIRE ABYSS-Z, 2023 Model) is an energy efficient and versatile home appliance to have in your kitchen. This model is in striking Sapphire Abyss finish which looks very attractive. With its 5-star energy rating, your power bill will never go haywire. Its Pro Inverter compressor ensures consistent cooling while being energy-efficient.

Specifications:

Capacity: 207 litres

Cooling Technology: Direct-Cool

Design: Single Door

Colour: Sapphire Abyss

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Pros Cons Exceptional Energy Efficiency Limited Capacity Base Stand with Drawer Manual Defrost

Whirlpool 184 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

The Whirlpool 184 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (205 WDE PRM 4S Inv MAGNUM STEEL-Z, 2023 Model) is a compact and energy-efficient choice for modern homes. Available with a 4-star energy rating, you can be sure your power bills will always be in check while fridge will give optimum performance. This makes it god blend of performance and savings. Its Inverter compressor ensures consistent cooling with minimal power consumption. This 2023 model is available at 184-litre capacity, making it suitable for small families or as a secondary refrigerator. Its elegant German Steel is certainly eye-catching.

Specifications:

Capacity: 184 litres

Cooling Technology: Direct-Cool

Design: Single Door

Colour: Magnum Steel

Energy Rating: 4 Star

Pros Cons Energy-Efficient Limited Capacity Compact Design Manual Defrost

Whirlpool 235L 2 Star Intellifresh Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

The Whirlpool 235L 2 Star Intellifresh Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV ELT DF278 German Steel, (2S) TL, Grey) is a perfect combination of style and performance. It comes in a sleek German Steel finish which adds a touch of glamour to any setting. It has a spacious double door design which provides ample storage space for your groceries. The Intellifresh technology it uses makes ‘intelligent’ cooling possible which helps keep your food fresh for longer periods. With a 2-star energy rating and frost-free operation, it delivers both cost savings and convenience. This refrigerator is a perfect fit for medium-sized families.

Specifications:

Capacity: 235 litres

Cooling Technology: Frost-Free

Design: Double Door

Colour: German Steel

Energy Rating: 2 Star

Pros Cons Ample Storage Moderate Energy Efficiency Intelligent Cooling Not Suitable for Large Families

Whirlpool 330 L Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator

The Whirlpool 330 L Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator (FP 343D Protton Roy) is a high capacity refrigerator, thanks to its capacious 330 litres capacity. This fridge boasts of a multi-door design, which offers smart storage solutions and intelligent organization. It uses The Protton technology which maintains separate cooling zones for fruits, vegetables and the main compartment. With 330 litres storage, it can easily cater to the needs of a large family. This fridge too employs frost-free operation so you don't have to both about manual defrosting.

Specifications:

Capacity: 330 litres

Cooling Technology: Frost-Free

Design: Multi-Door

Colour: Steel Onyx

Protton Technology: Three separate cooling zones

Pros Cons Smart Organization Larger Footprint High Capacity Moderate Energy Efficiency

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator Multi-Door Design Protton Technology Ample Storage Capacity Whirlpool 308 L 3 Star IntelliFresh Inverter Frost Free IntelliFresh Technology 3 Star Rating Frost-Free Operation Whirlpool 192 L 3 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Inverter Technology Auto Defrost Technology Energy Efficiency (3 Star Rating) Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Direct-Cool Technology Compact Design Sapphire Blue Finish Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator Multi-Door Design Protton Technology Spacious Freezer Compartment Whirlpool 260 L Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator Multi-Door Design Protton Technology Large Vegetable Crisper Whirlpool 207 L 5 Star Icemagic Pro Inverter Single Door Inverter Technology 5 Star Rating Base Stand with Drawer Whirlpool 184 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Inverter Technology Auto Defrost Technology Magnum Steel Finish Whirlpool 235 L 2 Star Intellifresh Inverter Double Door IntelliFresh Technology 2 Star Rating Frost-Free Operation Whirlpool 330 L Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator Multi-Door Design Protton Technology Large Capacity with Multiple Storage Options

Best value for money

The Whirlpool 192 L 3 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator offers the best value for money among the mentioned models. With its energy-efficient 3-star rating, auto defrost technology, and compact design, it provides excellent performance without breaking the bank. This refrigerator is ideal for small to medium-sized families, ensuring both savings on electricity bills and reliable cooling performance.

Best overall product

The best overall Whirlpool refrigerator among the mentioned models is the Whirlpool 330 L Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator. Its multi-door design, Protton technology, and large capacity with multiple storage options make it a versatile and efficient choice. With the added convenience of frost-free operation, it caters to the needs of larger families while ensuring fresh and organized storage for all food items.

How to buy a good Whirlpool refrigerator in India

When buying a quality Whirlpool refrigerator in India, consider your family's size and storage needs. Look for models with features like energy-efficient ratings, frost-free technology, and inverter compressors for cost savings. Assess the available space in your kitchen to ensure a proper fit. Read customer reviews and expert opinions for insights into performance and durability. Compare prices across authorized dealers and check for warranty terms. Ensure post-purchase services are available in your area. By considering these factors, you can make an informed decision and bring home a reliable and efficient Whirlpool refrigerator that suits your requirements.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.