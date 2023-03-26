Why ISRO launched 36 satellites in space? Know its purpose

In its feat to become a global commercial rocket launch service provider, India set off the second batch of 36 satellites on Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) rocket for the UK-based OneWeb. With this, the company has completed its 18th launch, two with ISRO, to create the first generation Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation, enabling it to initiate global coverage by the end of 2023.

ISRO's LVM3 carrying 36 satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Station, in Sriharikota, Sunday, March 26, 2023.(PTI)

ISRO’s LVM3 rocket is capable of launching four-tonne class of satellites to geosynchronous transfer orbit. It is a three-stage vehicle with two solid motor strapons, a liquid propellant core stage and a cryogenic stage. The OneWeb satellites will be placed in orbit at an altitude of 1,200km above the earth’s surface.

Know here about OneWeb and its mission:

It is a London-based communication service provider through next generation space-based internet at a global level. In line with what Elon Musk's Starlink provide, OneWeb's service are offered to telecom companies instead of individuals. Both Starlink and OneWeb provide services using constellation of satellites. The company is backed by the British government and India-based Bharti Enterprises along with Paris-based Eutelsat. It has already launched its internet from space services in Alaska, Canada, Greenland, UK and Northern Europe. It has plans to launch its services in India later this year after getting clearance from various government bodies. “This will surely aid in addressing the issue of low fixed broadband penetration and bridge the digital divide in the country's most remote areas,” director general of the Indian Space Association Lt Gen AK Bhatt told PTI. The constellation of satellites are placed at LEO which is around 1,000 kms above the Earth's surface and could be as low as 160 kms, according to the European Space Agency. This allows satellites to provide significantly faster and seamless internet, unlike the traditional satellites placed in geostationary orbits (GEO) at 36,000 kms above the equator. Today's launch completed OneWeb's target to place 618 satellites at LEO. On March 9, SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket placed 40 OneWeb satellites in orbit.

