Why keep juggling charging cables when these 5 wireless chargers under 5,000 can do the job?

Wireless charging has become less about eliminating cables and more about making everyday charging easier to manage. That matters when one charger needs to handle a phone, smartwatch and earbuds without cluttering your desk.

The right charger depends on magnetic compatibility, power delivery and certification, not just advertised charging speeds. (DailyObjects)

However, wireless chargers differ in charging speed, compatibility, portability and design, all of which can affect everyday convenience. Qi2 and MagSafe compatibility can also help supported devices align more securely while charging.

With these factors in mind, this list brings together five wireless chargers under ₹5,000, including foldable options, multi-device stands and Qi2-certified models. The focus is not simply on charging speed, but on finding a charger that fits naturally into your daily setup.

The GM G+ Arc Qi2 is designed to replace multiple charging cables with one compact dock. It can charge an iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch together, while magnetic alignment keeps the phone in place. Its foldable stand and retractable 90cm USB-C cable also make it practical for travel.

Specifications OUTPUT WATTAGE Up to 15W PORT USB Type-C CHARGER TYPE 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger DESIGN Foldable, tabletop mount Reasons to Buy Charges an iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch simultaneously. Qi2 magnetic alignment supports up to 15W charging. Retractable 90cm cable keeps the setup tidy. Reasons to Avoid Designed primarily for Apple devices. Phone and earbuds may get warm while charging. Retractable cable durability could be a concern

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally appreciate its compact design, strong magnetic attachment, easy charging for three devices and retractable cable. Several find it convenient for travel, although some reviews note heating during charging. One buyer also reported a phone overheating enough to trigger a temperature warning.

Why should you consider buying this charger?

Consider it if you regularly carry an iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch. The Arc combines three charging points into a pocket-friendly design, while Qi2 alignment, a built-in stand and a retractable cable make it particularly convenient for travel and for keeping desks clutter-free.

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The URBN Qube brings three charging points into one compact stand, letting you power a phone, Apple Watch and AirPods at the same time. Its magnetic phone holder keeps the device aligned, while the foldable design saves space when travelling. It also supports Qi-compatible smartphones, making it useful beyond Apple's ecosystem.

Specifications OUTPUT WATTAGE Up to 15W PORT USB Type-C CHARGER TYPE 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger DESIGN Foldable, tabletop mount Reasons to Buy Charges three devices simultaneously. Foldable design is convenient for travel. Supports iOS and Android devices. Reasons to Avoid Phone charging is limited to 15W. Requires a compatible power adapter. Larger than a conventional wireless charging pad.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally appreciate the charger's compact design and its ability to charge multiple devices simultaneously. Its magnetic attachment and travel-friendly design are also useful in everyday setups. However, charging speed and long-term reliability may vary depending on the device and usage.

Why should you consider buying this charger?

Consider the URBN Qube if you want a single, compact stand for your phone, smartwatch and earbuds. Its three-in-one design reduces cable clutter, while the magnetic phone holder and foldable construction make it practical for desks, bedside tables and travel.

The Eller Santé charger brings three charging points into a single compact stand, allowing you to charge an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods at the same time. Its magnetic phone mount keeps compatible iPhones aligned, while the dedicated watch and earbuds sections help reduce cable clutter on your desk or bedside table.

Specifications OUTPUT WATTAGE Up to 23W PORT USB Type-C CHARGER TYPE 3-in-1 Magnetic MagSafe Wireless Charger DESIGN 3-in-1 charging stand Reasons to Buy Charges an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods simultaneously. 23W maximum output for compatible devices. Magnetic design keeps supported iPhones securely aligned. Reasons to Avoid Actual charging speed depends on the device. Primarily suited to Apple devices. 280g weight makes it less portable than simpler chargers.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally praise the charger for its strong magnetic hold, sturdy build and ability to charge three devices simultaneously. Some reviewers also find it convenient for travel and appreciate the reduced cable clutter, though others note slower charging and occasional overheating.

Why should you consider buying this charger?

Consider this charger if you want to power your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods from a single station. Its 23W maximum output, magnetic phone attachment, and dedicated charging areas help reduce cable clutter and keep your everyday devices organised in one place.

The Surge Conoid takes a more focused approach to wireless charging, pairing a compact aluminium design with Qi2.2 technology and delivering up to 25W of output. Its magnetic alignment keeps compatible phones securely in place, while the adjustable stand lets you angle the screen for comfortable charging.

Specifications OUTPUT WATTAGE Up to 25W PORT USB Type-C CHARGER TYPE Qi2.2-Certified MagSafe-Compatible Wireless Charger DESIGN Aluminium alloy body with adjustable ball head and non-slip silicone base Reasons to Buy Up to 25W wireless charging. Adjustable magnetic stand for comfortable viewing. Aluminium build with a compact footprint. Reasons to Avoid 25W charging depends on device compatibility. Power adapter is not included. Designed mainly for single-device charging.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the Surge Conoid for its premium build, secure magnetic hold, charging speed and stylish design. Some reviews also appreciate its practical stand format. However, a few buyers feel its pricing is high compared with competing wireless chargers.

Why should you consider buying this charger?

Consider the Surge Conoid if you want a wireless charger that doubles as a viewing stand rather than a flat charging pad. Its Qi 2.2 certification, 25W output, adjustable angle, and compact aluminium design make it suited to desks and bedside tables.

The Belkin charger combines a magnetic phone stand with a separate wireless charging pad for AirPods, allowing you to power two devices from one compact setup. Its 15W Qi2 charging, foldable design and non-slip base make it convenient for desks, while the included power supply saves you from buying one separately.

Specifications OUTPUT WATTAGE Up to 15W PORT USB Type-C CHARGER TYPE 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger DESIGN Foldable stand with non-slip base Reasons to Buy 15W Qi2 charging for compatible phones. Charges a phone and AirPods simultaneously. Foldable design is convenient for travel. Reasons to Avoid Does not charge an Apple Watch. Requires a Qi2- or MagSafe-compatible phone/case.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally appreciate the charger's build quality, strong magnetic connection, compact design and charging performance. Its ability to charge two devices simultaneously is another advantage, although some users may find the price high compared with simpler wireless charging options.

Why should you consider buying this charger?

Consider the Belkin if you want a compact charging station for an iPhone and AirPods. Its 15W Qi2 charging, foldable stand, secure magnetic alignment, non-slip base and included power supply make it a convenient option for everyday use.

Q1. Should I choose a 3-in-1 wireless charger or a single-device charger?

Choose a 3-in-1 model if you regularly charge a phone, smartwatch and earbuds together. A single-device charger is more suitable if you only need to charge your phone and prefer a smaller, simpler setup.

Q2. Is a 15W Qi2 charger enough, or should I buy a 25W Qi2.2 model?

A 15W Qi2 charger is sufficient for most everyday charging, while Qi2.2's 25W output is better suited to faster daytime top-ups on compatible devices. The actual charging speed still depends on your phone's supported wireless charging standard.

How Do These Wireless Chargers Stack Up?

Product Output Port CHARGER TYPE GM G+ Arc Qi2 3-in-1 Up to 15W USB Type-C 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger URBN 3-in-1 Qube MagTag Up to 15W USB Type-C 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger eller santé 3-in-1 Up to 23W USB Type-C 3-in-1 Magnetic MagSafe Wireless Charger DailyObjects Surge Conoid Qi2.2 Up to 25W USB Type-C Qi2.2-Certified MagSafe-Compatible Wireless Charger Belkin 2-in-1 Magnetic Foldable Qi2 Up to 15W USB Type-C 2-in-1 Magnetic Qi2 Wireless Charger

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FAQs Do I need a MagSafe-compatible case for magnetic charging? If your phone supports MagSafe or Qi2, its built-in magnets can align it with a compatible charger. For other Qi-compatible phones, wireless charging may still work, but magnetic attachment and alignment may not.

Should I buy a charger that includes a power adapter? An included adapter is useful because the charger's advertised charging speed can depend on sufficient power input. If an adapter is not included, check the charger's recommended wattage before buying one separately.

Is a Qi2-certified charger better than a regular magnetic wireless charger? Qi2 certification provides greater confidence in compatibility, charging performance and safety because certified products undergo independent testing. A magnetic charger without Qi2 certification may still work well, but its claimed performance is less assured.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shubh Bhushan ...Read More Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism. Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn. Read Less Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech. Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech. See Less {{^htLoading}} Advertisement SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON {{#usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}