The MacBooks I recommend for students, creators and everyday users

These are the MacBooks I would recommend depending on what you actually need from your laptop. (Hindustan Times) By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less Get your new Laptop at ₹ 5,000/month Check Eligibility → Different users have very different requirements, whether it is a lightweight laptop for college, a reliable machine for office work or a powerful MacBook for video editing and other demanding workloads. After looking across the current MacBook lineup, I have narrowed down the models I would personally recommend for different types of users. The right MacBook can also save you money because you may not need the most powerful configuration for your everyday needs. A student, working professional and content creator can all have very different priorities. Here are the MacBooks I recommend based on who you are, what you do and how much performance you actually need.

Apple’s MacBook Neo brings the MacBook experience to a more affordable segment, with the A18 Pro chip, 8GB unified memory and 256GB SSD. Its 13-inch Liquid Retina display, 1080p FaceTime HD camera and lightweight 1.24kg design make it suitable for students and everyday users. Battery life is rated for up to 16 hours, while macOS and Apple Intelligence add useful software features. The compromises include no backlit keyboard and limited connectivity compared with the MacBook Air.

Specifications Display 13-inch Liquid Retina IPS display, 2408 x 1506 resolution Processor Apple A18 Pro with 6-core CPU and 5-core GPU RAM 8GB unified memory Storage 256GB SSD Camera 1080p FaceTime HD camera Battery Up to 16 hours of video streaming Reasons to buy Lightweight and portable design. Strong battery life. Reason to avoid No backlit keyboard. Limited port selection.

What are buyers saying? Buyers generally praise its display, battery life, build quality and smooth everyday performance. Students especially appear to like its value, although some miss the backlit keyboard and Touch ID. Why you should choose this product? Choose it if you want an affordable, lightweight MacBook for studying, browsing, documents and entertainment without needing demanding professional software or extensive connectivity.

VALUE FOR MONEY 2. Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 34.46 cm (13.6-inch) Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The MacBook Air with M2 remains a capable everyday laptop, combining the M2 chip with 8GB unified memory and 512GB SSD storage. Its 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display delivers sharp visuals, while the 1080p camera improves video calls. The thin aluminium design, backlit keyboard, MagSafe charging and long battery life make it well suited to students and professionals. It also works smoothly with iPhone and iPad, making it a convenient choice for users already invested in Apple’s ecosystem.

Specifications Display 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, 2560 x 1664 resolution Processor Apple M2 with 8-core CPU RAM 8GB unified memory Storage 512GB SSD Camera 1080p FaceTime HD camera Battery Up to 18 hours of video streaming Reasons to buy Excellent battery life. Sharp and vibrant display. Reason to avoid 8GB RAM can limit heavier workloads. Older M2 platform.

What are buyers saying? Buyers largely praise its performance, battery life, display, keyboard and premium design. User ratings are strongly positive, with many describing it as a reliable everyday MacBook. Why you should choose this product? Choose it if you want a proven MacBook Air design with good performance, long battery life and 512GB storage, particularly for everyday work, study and content consumption.

The 2026 MacBook Air with M5 brings a newer processor, 16GB unified memory and 1TB SSD to Apple’s thin and light laptop line. Its 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, 12MP Center Stage camera and Touch ID make it versatile for work, study and video calls. The M5 chip delivers strong everyday and creative performance while maintaining fanless operation. With up to 18 hours of battery life, this configuration offers plenty of headroom for demanding multitasking and long working sessions.

Specifications Display 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, 2560 x 1664 resolution Processor Apple M5 with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU RAM 16GB unified memory Storage 1TB SSD Camera 12MP Center Stage camera Battery Up to 18 hours of video streaming Reasons to buy Powerful M5 performance. 1TB storage and 16GB RAM. Reason to avoid No ProMotion display. Limited upgradeability.

What are buyers saying? Reviews highlight strong performance, excellent battery life, premium build quality and the improved camera. The main criticism is that the design and display remain largely unchanged from previous generations. Why you should choose this product? Choose it if you want a modern, lightweight MacBook with enough memory and storage for several years of work, creative applications and everyday multitasking.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 is designed for users who need more sustained performance than the MacBook Air. Its 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU work alongside 16GB unified memory and 1TB SSD storage, while the Liquid Retina XDR display is suited to creative work. The 14.2-inch panel supports ProMotion up to 120Hz, and the laptop includes a broader port selection than the Air. It also combines strong battery life with active cooling for demanding workloads.

Specifications Display 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion up to 120Hz Processor Apple M5 with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU RAM 16GB unified memory Storage 1TB SSD Camera 12MP Center Stage camera Battery Up to 24 hours of video streaming Reasons to buy Excellent performance and display. Faster SSD performance. Reason to avoid Heavier than the MacBook Air. More expensive for everyday users.

What are buyers saying? Reviews praise its improved graphics performance, faster SSD, long battery life and excellent display. The main limitation is that the upgrade is less compelling for existing M4 MacBook Pro owners. Why you should choose this product? Choose it if your workload includes video editing, programming, photography or other demanding tasks where sustained performance, an XDR display and additional ports matter.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Max is built for demanding professional workloads, pairing an 18-core CPU with a 40-core GPU, 48GB unified memory and 2TB SSD storage. Its 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display supports ProMotion up to 120Hz and is designed for high-end creative work. The laptop also offers extensive connectivity, including Thunderbolt 5, HDMI and an SDXC card slot. Its large battery provides up to 22 hours of video streaming.

Specifications Display 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion up to 120Hz Processor Apple M5 Max with 18-core CPU and 40-core GPU RAM 48GB unified memory Storage 2TB SSD Camera 12MP Center Stage camera Battery Up to 22 hours of video streaming Reasons to buy Exceptional CPU and GPU performance. Huge memory and storage capacity. Reason to avoid Extremely expensive. Large and heavy for travel.

What are buyers saying? Professional reviews praise its exceptional performance, display, battery life and ability to handle video production, AI development and other intensive workloads. The biggest concern is its very high price for ordinary users. Why you should choose this product? Choose it if you regularly work with 8K video, 3D rendering, large AI models, complex development projects or other professional workloads that can use its enormous processing and memory capacity. Factors to consider when choosing a MacBook Your workload: Think about whether you need a MacBook for browsing and office work or demanding tasks such as video editing, coding and 3D work.

Portability: If you travel frequently or carry your laptop to college or work every day, a lighter MacBook can make a noticeable difference.

Performance: Choose the processor and memory configuration based on your workload rather than simply opting for the most powerful model.

Display size: A larger screen can be useful for editing, multitasking and creative work, while smaller models are easier to carry around.

Battery life: MacBooks are known for strong battery endurance, but your workload will still affect how long you can use one between charges. Top 3 features of best MacBooks

MacBook Display Processor RAM Storage MacBook Neo 13 inch 13-inch Liquid Retina A18 Pro, 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU 8GB 256GB MacBook Air M2 13 inch 13.6-inch Liquid Retina M2, 8-core CPU 8GB 512GB MacBook Air M5 13 inch 13.6-inch Liquid Retina M5, 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU 16GB 1TB MacBook Pro M5 14 inch 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR, 120Hz M5, 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU 16GB 1TB MacBook Pro M5 Max 16 inch 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR, 120Hz M5 Max, 18-core CPU, 40-core GPU 48GB 2TB

FAQs Which MacBook should I buy for college? A lightweight MacBook with strong battery life is usually the most practical choice for students. Which MacBook is suitable for everyday office work? A standard MacBook Air is sufficient for browsing, documents, video calls and most productivity tasks. Which MacBook should creators consider? Creators working with video, photography or demanding software should consider a MacBook with a more powerful chip and higher memory configuration. Do I need a MacBook Pro for everyday use? No. For most everyday users, a MacBook Air offers enough performance without paying for additional power they may not use. How much RAM should I choose? Choose more memory if you regularly work with large files, demanding applications, coding projects or professional creative software.