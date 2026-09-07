Why spend on a home theatre when these 10 soundbars can give your TV a cinematic audio upgrade?

A good TV can deliver sharp pictures, but its built-in speakers often struggle to match the scale of what you see on screen. That is where a soundbar can make quite a big difference, adding more volume, stronger bass and, in some cases, proper surround sound without the complexity of a full home theatre. Here in this article, we have picked 10 soundbars from Flipkart across different price points and configurations, including compact 2.1-channel options and more powerful 5.1 and 7.2.4 setups. Here are the models worth considering if you really want to make your movie nights a little more cinematic.

Get cinematic, powerful TV sound without the home theatre cost. (AI Generated)

The boAt Aavante 1550 Plus is a 2.1-channel soundbar rated at 160W, making it a straightforward upgrade over most TV speakers. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity, a wired setup and a remote control, while its LED design adds a little flair to the living room. This soundbar is aimed at customers who want stronger bass and louder audio without spending heavily on a multi-speaker home theatre system.

Specifications Power Output 160 W Configuration 2.1 Bluetooth Yes Type Soundbar Warranty 1 Year Reasons to Buy 160W output for a noticeable audio boost 2.1-channel setup with bass-focused sound Bluetooth connectivity and remote control Reasons to Avoid Not suitable if you want true surround sound

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The Sony HT-S20R comes with a 3-channel soundbar with rear speakers and an external subwoofer for 5.1-channel audio. It delivers 400W output and supports Dolby Digital, Bluetooth and USB playback. HDMI ARC, optical and analogue inputs also make it easier to connect to a TV. This is the option to consider if you want a more traditional home theatre experience rather than a single-bar setup.

Specifications Power Output 400 W Configuration 5.1 Technology Dolby Digital Bluetooth Yes USB Yes Reasons to Buy Real 5.1-channel setup Includes rear speakers and subwoofer Dolby Digital support Reasons to Avoid Wired rear speakers mean more cables around the room

The ZEBRONICS Juke Bar 10000 offers 1100W output and a 7.2.4-channel configuration. It supports Dolby Atmos and DTS and includes wireless subwoofer and satellite speakers. The system has 10 drivers, while its subwoofer delivers 300W of bass. There is also a built-in Karaoke Maker, making it more than just a movie-focused sound system.

Specifications Power Output 1100 W Configuration 7.2.4 Subwoofer 300 W Drivers 10 Connectivity Bluetooth Reasons to Buy Powerful 1100W output 7.2.4-channel immersive setup Dolby Atmos and DTS support Reasons to Avoid Large multi-speaker setup needs considerable space

The Mivi Fort H350 brings a 5.1-channel configuration and 350W RMS output to a relatively affordable segment. It includes a soundbar, subwoofer and two satellite speakers, along with Bluetooth connectivity and multiple inputs. The system also offers EQ modes, giving users some control over the sound profile. It makes sense for those coustomers who want a more spacious audio setup without moving into the price range of premium home theatre systems.

Specifications Power Output 350 W Configuration 5.1 Bluetooth Yes Impedance 8 Ohms Model SWFTH350 Reasons to Buy 5.1-channel setup 350W RMS output Includes satellite speakers and subwoofer Reasons to Avoid Requires more space and cabling than a basic soundbar

The Motorola AmphisoundX Vibe is a 5.1-channel soundbar system with 500W output and Dolby support. It is designed for buyers who want a bigger audio setup for movies and TV without jumping into the four-figure wattage territory of the Zebronics model. Bluetooth connectivity makes wireless music playback simple, while the included subwoofer and surround configuration should provide a fuller soundstage than a conventional TV speaker.

Specifications Power Output 500 W Configuration 5.1 Bluetooth Yes Technology Dolby Digital Type Soundbar Reasons to Buy 500W output 5.1-channel configuration Dolby Digital support Reasons to Avoid The multi-speaker setup needs more room than a standalone bar

The MarQ by Flipkart Thunder 60 is the simplest and most affordable option in this selection. It is a 2.1-channel soundbar with 60W output, Bluetooth connectivity and EQ modes. Its compact setup makes it better suited to smaller rooms or buyers who simply want clearer, louder audio from their TV. It is not trying to replicate a full cinema setup, but its low price makes it an easy entry point into soundbars.

Specifications Power Output 60 W Configuration 2.1 Bluetooth Yes Wireless Range 10 m Warranty 1 Year Reasons to Buy Very affordable Compact 2.1-channel design Bluetooth connectivity Reasons to Avoid 60W output will not suit large rooms

The GOVO GOSURROUND 900 combines a 2.1-channel soundbar with a 6.5-inch wired subwoofer and 200W RMS output. It supports Bluetooth and works with Android and iOS devices, while its 3D surround sound and DSP processing aim to make the audio feel wider. The setup is relatively simple compared with multi-speaker home theatres, making it suitable for buyers who want stronger bass without filling the room with satellite speakers.

Specifications Power Output 200 W Configuration 2.1 Subwoofer 6.5-inch wired Bluetooth Yes Compatible Devices Android and iOS Reasons to Buy 200W output Dedicated 6.5-inch subwoofer 3D surround sound with DSP Reasons to Avoid Wired subwoofer limits placement flexibility

The Samsung HW-B45E/XL is a 300W soundbar system with a wireless subwoofer and Dolby Digital support. It also features DTS Virtual, which is designed to create a wider, more immersive sound field from the system. Bluetooth support makes it useful for playing music from a phone as well. For buyers who prefer a familiar TV and audio brand and want a step up from basic soundbars, this Samsung system is worth considering.

Specifications Power Output 300 W Bluetooth Yes Subwoofer Wireless Technology Dolby Digital Audio DTS Virtual Reasons to Buy Wireless subwoofer Dolby Digital support DTS Virtual processing Reasons to Avoid Higher price than several simpler 2.1-channel options

The JBL Cinema SB550 is a 3.1-channel soundbar with a wireless subwoofer and 250W RMS output. It supports Bluetooth 5.3 and HDMI connectivity, giving it a straightforward connection path for a TV while also allowing wireless music playback. The 3.1-channel configuration adds a dedicated centre channel, which can be useful for dialogue-heavy films and shows. It is a sensible middle ground between basic stereo soundbars and larger multi-speaker systems.

Specifications Power Output 250 W Configuration 3.1 Bluetooth 5.3 Subwoofer Wireless Wireless Range 10 m Reasons to Buy 3.1-channel configuration Wireless subwoofer HDMI and Bluetooth connectivity Reasons to Avoid Not as immersive as a true 5.1-channel setup

The boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 7050D delivers 700W output and uses a 5.1-channel configuration with wireless satellite speakers. Dolby Audio is supported, while Bluetooth provides another way to stream music. The included authorised installation is also useful for buyers who would rather not figure out the multi-speaker setup themselves.

Specifications Power Output 700 W Configuration 5.1 Bluetooth Yes Audio Dolby Audio Satellites Wireless Reasons to Buy Powerful 700W output 5.1-channel home theatre setup Wireless satellite speakers Reasons to Avoid Takes more space than a conventional soundbar

FAQs What should I look for when buying a soundbar? Consider the soundbar's power output, channel configuration, connectivity options, subwoofer setup and the size of your room before making a decision.

Is a soundbar better than TV speakers? In most cases, yes. A soundbar can offer louder audio, stronger bass and a wider soundstage than the built-in speakers on many TVs.

Do all soundbars come with a subwoofer? No. Some are standalone soundbars, while others come with wired or wireless subwoofers for stronger low-frequency sound.

What is the difference between 2.1 and 5.1 soundbars? A 2.1 setup generally consists of a soundbar and subwoofer, while a 5.1 system adds separate surround channels for a more immersive experience.

Can I connect a soundbar to my TV wirelessly? Many soundbars support Bluetooth, but HDMI ARC, optical and other wired connections can provide a more suitable connection for TV audio.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sparsh Sharma ...Read More Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users. Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers. He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful. Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood. Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in. Read Less Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech. Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech. See Less {{^htLoading}} Advertisement SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON {{#usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}