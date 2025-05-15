Wi-Fi not working on iPhone or iPad? 5 easy fixes you need to try

If you have an iPhone or iPad and are experiencing issues connecting to the internet via your Wi-Fi network, there are several troubleshooting steps you can try to get your Wi-Fi functioning correctly again. Wi-Fi can occasionally go down for most of us, and this is quite normal. So, without further ado, let us outline some of the steps you can take to fix your Wi-Fi on your iPad or iPhone. Read on for the steps. iPhone 16 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 Pro are expected to look similar to the iPhone 15 Pro models.(Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)

How To Fix Wi-Fi Not Working On iPhone Or iPad

Fix 1: Ensure that your Wi-Fi router is turned on and you are within range

For instance, let's say you are in your garage and your Wi-Fi strength is weak there, your phone typically would not connect to it. Even if it does, the weak Wi-Fi strength would likely cause trouble connecting to the internet and loading online content. Therefore, make sure you are within range and your Wi-Fi is turned on.

Fix 2: If you are using a Wi-Fi extender, ensure that it is receiving a signal from the original Wi-Fi router

This can sometimes be an issue, particularly with Wi-Fi extenders. The original Wi-Fi router, which the Wi-Fi extender uses to broaden the network, might actually be switched off or not connected to the internet due to an issue. Despite this, the Wi-Fi extender will continue to display the SSID, and even if you connect to the extended SSID, it will not actually provide internet access. You will still be connected to Wi-Fi, but it will be without internet. So, ensure the original router is turned on.

Fix 3: Reset your network settings

To reset your network settings on an iPhone or iPad, the process is quite straightforward. Open the Settings on your iPhone, go to General, and then navigate to Transfer or Reset iPhone, which will be at the bottom. Now, go to Reset, and choose Reset Network Settings. Your iPhone's network settings should now be reset. If you are on an iPad, you need to go to Settings, then Reset, and then Reset Network Settings.

Fix 4: Make sure your modem is connected to the internet

The issue might not be with your Wi-Fi, it could be that your modem is not receiving internet connectivity from your provider. Check if the wires are connected and undamaged. If the wire is connected properly, there could be many other reasons. Just rule out this problem. If the wire is damaged, call your ISP to request a fix.

Fix 5: Restarting sometimes works

This is as basic as it gets, which is why we have placed it last. You can try restarting your iPhone or iPad and then subsequently restart your Wi-Fi router and your modem as well. Check if this resolves the issue.

