iPhone 17 Pro launch nearing, here’s my experience with the iPhone 16 Pro camera

I’ve used the iPhone 16 Pro for almost a year now. I bought it at launch in the White Titanium color (the best, by the way), and since then, I’ve had enough time to learn this triple-camera system inside and out: its strengths and its glaring misses by 2025 standards. iPhone 17 Pro camera module is expected to get a major refresh.(Bloomberg)

As I’m writing this, a few things immediately come to mind with the iPhone 17 Pro launch looming. And mind you, these are not big omissions; in fact, most of them could have been easily added via software. These issues range from the lack of a Pro mode to how the lenses behave depending on the ambient light.

Let’s dive deep into where the iPhone 16 Pro camera could have been better and what I truly enjoyed. Read on for real-world insights about its performance, reliability, and more.

What Could Have Been Better

Well, right off the bat, I can’t begin to tell you how many times I’ve missed a Pro mode in the camera app. There were times when I needed to lock the white balance and times when I wanted a dreamy look with a slower shutter speed, but ultimately I compromised.

While downloading a third-party app is an option, the results weren’t nearly as good as what you get with the default app. Many might disagree, with apps like Blackmagic being absolutely free, but I want things to be quick when I’m shooting on my phone. I’d use my professional camera when I truly want to get the best results.

I’m not asking for much: just basic controls like white balance, ISO, and shutter, all while Apple's computational magic remains in modes like ProRAW. A manual mode but with Apple’s simplified approach is something I’d take wholeheartedly.

Another area I think the phone could have fared better in is lens switching. Don’t get me wrong, it is the smoothest you will find on a phone, but when the light is low, the phone won’t switch to the 5x telephoto lens in most cases. Yes, I know the quality from the main sensor would be better in low light, but I want that option. If I’m tapping 5x, let me use the 5x lens instead of a digital crop of the main sensor.And while I’m nitpicking, I think another area is the macro mode. While the images from the 48MP sensor are sharp and detailed, what you do miss out on is the ability to capture tiny objects from a little farther away. Think about capturing insects or objects with fine details from extremely close, first, you have to fiddle with the shadows, and next, you need to make sure that the organism doesn’t fly away because of your proximity. You get the gist. This trouble can be easily mitigated using a telephoto macro, the likes of which you get with the Vivo X200 Pro. It allows you to take macro shots from afar without casting shadows.

What I Like

For starters, I’d like to say the quality of images you can get from the cameras is easily an A+. It sits in the top 5. You can consistently get high-quality and reliable results, with sharp details and minimal noise. If you shoot in ProRAW mode, you can get images that rival some higher-end mirrorless cameras. They are quite pushable in an edit and have a lot of data, so Lightroom edits are a breeze.

Secondly, you have to appreciate Apple for the kind of consistency you can expect from all the lenses. There is minimal color shifting, and the “look” remains the same. All that changes is the focal length and the image compression, and that’s how it should be.

I also like the LOG video. It is supremely detailed and ideal if you want to create a specific look. Nothing is baked in, and it avoids the digital flair that smartphones are infamous for. So, if you are shooting for social media and don’t want to lug around a professional camera, try shooting ProRes LOG once. I’m sure you will be surprised. But again, remember to carry an external SSD, you will need it to shoot in 4K.