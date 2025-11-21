Woman plugs in electric kettle to cook Maggi in train, sparks major safety scare, watch video

A viral video from an Indian Railways coach has ignited a fresh debate on passenger safety and civic responsibility after a woman was seen using an electric kettle to cook Maggi noodles during her journey. The incident, captured by a fellow traveller and widely shared on social media, shows the woman casually boiling noodles inside a standard household kettle plugged into the train’s charging socket, a practice Railways explicitly warns against. Amid the outrage, a small section questioned whether the act was truly hazardous.

In the clip, the woman sits comfortably on her berth as steam rises from the kettle placed on the fold-out table. Maggi packets are scattered around her, and she even encourages the person filming to “share the video” so others can learn the “hack.” But what she describes as convenience, the internet quickly labelled dangerous.

The X (formerly Twitter) post that triggered the uproar reads: “This is a major safety hazard and can cause fire, endangering the lives of all onboard. That’s why we cannot have good things.” The video has since gathered thousands of reactions, most of them sharply critical.

Internet slams the “jugaad” culture

Many users expressed frustration over the misuse of public facilities, arguing that such behaviour puts everyone at risk. One comment read: “People think paying for a ticket gives them license to do anything. Money can’t buy civic sense.” Another pointed out the technical risk: “A 220V appliance into a 110V socket, an accident can happen anytime.”

Some highlighted that the sockets in trains are meant strictly for low-power gadgets like mobile phones and laptops. “These switches are not designed for high-wattage appliances,” a user noted. Others called for strict penalties, with one person saying, “Such people should be fined heavily. What if someone brings an induction cooker next?”

A few voices defend her, but Railways’ rules are clear

Amid the outrage, a small section questioned whether the act was truly hazardous, arguing that proper circuits should trip if overloaded. However, Railways’ guidelines clearly prohibit using heating appliances on board. Train sockets, limited to 110V, are not meant to handle kettles, coils, or any high-wattage device. Overloading them can cause sparks, damage circuitry or, in worst cases, trigger a fire.

With the debate intensifying online, many users hoped Railways would take action or issue fresh advisories, stressing that what may seem like a harmless “travel hack” can have serious consequences for hundreds of passengers on board.