Apple Wonderlust 2023: Watch Ultra 2 arrives at $799

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Sep 12, 2023 11:58 PM IST

Customers can place their orders immediately; deliveries will commence from September 22.

Apple's new Watch Ultra 2 is here, with the company introducing the device on Tuesday at its annual launch event, dubbed ‘Wonderlust’ this year.

The Watch Ultra 2 (Image courtesy: Apple)
The Watch Ultra 2 (Image courtesy: Apple)

Watch Ultra 2 has been priced at $799 (approx. 66,000). Customers can place their orders immediately; deliveries will commence from September 22, the tech giant said.

Features

(1.) Some of its features are the same as those in Watch Series 9, which was also unveiled at the event. These include the new S9 chip, the ‘double-tap’ gesture, health integration for Siri, and improved Dictation.

(2.) Watch Ultra 2, which is packed in a case with 99% recycled titanium, comes with up to 36 hours of battery life, the same as its predecessor. When in low-power mode, it can be used for up to 72 hours after which it must be charged.

(3.) Its brightness is rated at 3000 nits, the highest for an Apple Watch, according to the Cupertino, California-based company.

(4.) Also, there is a new Modular Ultra watch face that shows six small complications, information surrounding the display, and a large complication in the centre.

(5.) Additionally, the product gets enhancements for cyclists; these allow connections with Bluetooth accessories.

(Developing story. Please check back for details_

