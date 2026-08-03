Working with heavy apps? These are the best laptops built for demanding workloads and multitasking

Running multiple apps, editing large files or keeping dozens of browser tabs open can quickly push a laptop to its limits. While RAM upgrades were once an affordable solution, memory prices have climbed in recent months, making it more important to choose a laptop with enough RAM from the start.

More RAM helps your laptop stay fast under heavier workloads.

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

Thankfully, many laptops now come with 16GB, 24GB or even 32GB of RAM, offering better performance for years to come. Whether you need a machine for creative work, coding, gaming or heavy multitasking, we have shortlisted the best laptops with high RAM that deliver dependable performance and long term value.

HP 14 Smartchoice is a slim 14-inch laptop built for office work, study and everyday multitasking. The Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, 24GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD should keep it quick for tabs, documents and light creative tasks. It also brings a backlit keyboard, privacy shutter camera and a 1.4kg body, making it easy to carry through a workday. Windows 11 Home and Microsoft 365 plus Office 2024 round out the package.

Specifications Display 14-inch FHD anti-glare panel. Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 125H with 12 TOPS NPU. RAM 24GB DDR5, upgradeable. Storage 1TB SSD. Graphics Integrated Intel graphics. OS Windows 11 Home. Reasons to Buy Portable 1.4kg design is easy to carry. Strong RAM and SSD combo suits heavy multitasking. Reasons to Avoid Integrated graphics limit gaming and rendering. Price sits above basic 14-inch laptops.

What are buyers saying?

Visible reviews suggest buyers like the fast everyday performance, portable feel and bundled Office software, with the review snapshot also pointing to good thermals and expandable storage. The current rating, though, shows a mixed response overall.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it if you want a lightweight office laptop with a modern AI ready processor, plenty of RAM and a large SSD for smooth work, travel and study use.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Acer Professional 14 is aimed at users who want a compact business laptop with serious memory and storage. It pairs an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U with 32GB RAM and a 1TB SSD, so it is well suited to office work, browsing, spreadsheets and multitasking. The metal body, fingerprint reader, backlit keyboard and 3-year warranty improve its appeal, while the 1.34kg weight keeps it travel friendly. Windows 11 Pro and MS Office 2021 complete the spec sheet.

Specifications Display 14-inch Full HD display. Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7730U. RAM 32GB DDR4. Storage 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD. Graphics Integrated AMD Radeon graphics. OS Windows 11 Pro. Reasons to Buy 32GB RAM makes multitasking very comfortable. Three-year warranty adds useful peace of mind. Reasons to Avoid Low rating suggests mixed buyer satisfaction. Integrated graphics are not meant for serious gaming.

What are buyers saying?

Visible feedback looks mixed. Buyers appear to like the generous RAM, SSD and metal build, but the low overall rating suggests some are not fully convinced by the value or polish.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it for a sturdy 14-inch work machine with high memory, fast storage, security features and a long warranty, especially if you need a no fuss business laptop.

HP EliteBook 650 G10 is a proper business laptop built for people who want reliability, security and a clean professional design. It uses a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 1335U, 32GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD, so day to day work should feel responsive. The 15.6-inch FHD screen, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, fingerprint reader and backlit keyboard make it a strong office companion. Windows 11 Pro and the EliteBook chassis seal the deal.

Specifications Display 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display. Processor Intel Core i5 1335U, 10 cores. RAM 32GB DDR4. Storage 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD. Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics. OS Windows 11 Pro. Reasons to Buy Strong business features and security tools. Fast, office friendly storage and memory. Reasons to Avoid Business design is plain rather than stylish. Not the best fit for gaming or heavy graphics work.

What are buyers saying?

Buyer sentiment is generally positive. The listing shows a 4.2 out of 5 rating, and independent review coverage describes it as a good business device with capable cooling and quiet operation.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it if you need a dependable office laptop with a large display, secure login, strong connectivity and enough RAM to handle demanding work without slowing down.

ASUS TUF A15 is the gaming laptop in this set, and it is built around performance first. The AMD Ryzen 7 170, RTX 3050 4GB graphics and 32GB DDR5 RAM should handle modern games, multitasking and content work with ease. A 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz anti-glare IPS display, 1TB SSD and 2.3kg chassis make it a practical gaming machine. Windows 11 Home, upgradeable memory and TUF styling add to the appeal.

Specifications Display 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz anti-glare IPS display. Processor AMD Ryzen 7 170. RAM 32GB DDR5, upgradeable. Storage 1TB SSD. Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 4GB. OS Windows 11 Home. Reasons to Buy Gaming ready with dedicated RTX graphics. Large RAM and SSD make it future proof. Reasons to Avoid 2.3kg weight makes it less portable. RTX 3050 is solid, but not top tier.

What are buyers saying?

Early feedback is limited, but buyers seem focused on the strong gaming hardware and upgradeable memory. The small review pool suggests sentiment is still early rather than firmly established.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it if gaming performance matters most. The RTX 3050, fast Ryzen processor, 144Hz display and large RAM pool make it the most performance focused pick here.

HP Professional 15 is a thin and light business laptop aimed at users who want a roomy 15.6-inch screen and strong multitasking headroom. The Intel Core i5 1334U, 32GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD should handle office work comfortably, while the backlit spill-resistant keyboard, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 and fingerprint friendly business layout make it practical. Windows 11 Pro, Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 1.5kg chassis complete the package.

Specifications Display 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display. Processor Intel Core i5 1334U. RAM 32GB DDR4 3200 MHz. Storage 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, expandable up to 1TB. Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics. OS Windows 11 Pro. Reasons to Buy High RAM helps with heavy multitasking. Expandable storage gives some future flexibility. Reasons to Avoid Battery feedback is not especially strong. Display is functional, not premium.

What are buyers saying?

Buyer feedback is decent but not glowing. The listing shows a 3.6 out of 5 rating, and review commentary points to mixed views on the display and battery life, even though the memory and business features get attention.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it for the combination of 32GB RAM, a large FHD display, business grade security features and upgradeable storage, especially if you want a practical office laptop.

Factors to consider when buying a laptop with high RAM

RAM capacity: Choose at least 16GB for multitasking, while 24GB or 32GB is better suited for demanding workloads and future proofing.

Processor: Pair high RAM with a capable processor such as Intel Core Ultra, AMD Ryzen AI or Snapdragon X series for balanced performance.

Storage: A fast NVMe SSD with at least 512GB capacity helps applications load faster and improves overall responsiveness.

Upgradeability: Check whether the RAM is upgradeable or soldered, especially if you plan to keep the laptop for several years.

Battery life: Powerful hardware should also deliver good battery backup, particularly if you travel or work away from a charger.

Top 3 features of best laptops

Laptop Display Processor RAM HP 14 Smartchoice 14-inch Full HD anti glare Intel Core Ultra 5 125H 24GB DDR5 Acer Professional 14 14-inch Full HD AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 32GB DDR4 HP EliteBook 650 G10 15.6-inch Full HD anti glare Intel Core i5 1335U 32GB DDR4 ASUS TUF A15 15.6-inch Full HD 144Hz IPS AMD Ryzen 7 170 32GB DDR5 HP Professional 15 15.6-inch Full HD anti glare Intel Core i5 1334U 32GB DDR4 Laptop Display Processor RAM

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FAQs How much RAM is enough for a laptop? For most users, 16GB is ideal, while creators, developers and gamers can benefit from 24GB or 32GB.

Does more RAM make a laptop faster? More RAM improves multitasking and helps demanding applications run more smoothly, especially when many programs are open.

Is 32GB RAM necessary for everyday use? No, but it offers better headroom for heavy workloads and can extend the usable life of your laptop.

Can I upgrade my laptop's RAM later? Some laptops allow RAM upgrades, while many thin and light models come with soldered memory that cannot be upgraded.

Should I prioritise RAM or the processor? Both matter, but the best experience comes from pairing enough RAM with a modern, capable processor.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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