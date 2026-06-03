Worried about theft after business hours? These CCTV cameras keep your shop protected 24/7

Running a small business comes with its own set of challenges but it shouldn't with the constant worry of what happens to your store after you lock up for the day. Unfortunately, for a lot of small business owners, theft and unauthorized access remains a common concern, especially during late night hours the store or the store premises is left unattended. Even a single security incident can lead to damaged inventory and financial losses. Which is where a reliable CCTV becomes important.

These CCTV cameras can be used indoors and outdoors. (HT Tech)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

Modern security cameras or CCTV cameras not just record footage, they also clear videos during the night. In addition to that they offer advanced features such as instant smartphone alerts, built-in sirens, high-resolution video, AI-powered motion detection, color night vision and cloud storage.

So, if you are looking for a way to keep an eye on your store, office, warehouse , or showroom and get some peace of mind by installing a CCTV camera, we have curated a list of the best ones available in the market. These CCTV cameras offer high clarity, 360-degree coverage, advanced night vision capabilities and high IP rating for weather protection. They are also available at a discount of up to 70% on Amazon right now.

Best CCTV cameras for homes and businesses

The CP Plus CP-Z43Q is a feature-rich outdoor security camera designed for small businesses, retail stores, offices, warehouses, and homes. It combines a 4MP Quad HD sensor with full-color night vision, pan-and-tilt coverage, AI-based human detection, and two-way audio communication. With IP65 weather resistance, Wi-Fi connectivity, and support for up to 256GB microSD storage, it offers an affordable way to monitor business premises around the clock. The camera's ability to deliver color footage even in low-light conditions makes it particularly useful for identifying people, vehicles, and incidents after business hours.

Specifications

Camera: 4MP CMOS Sensor, 2560 x 1440 Quad HD Resolution

Field of View: 108° Diagonal, 91.3° Horizontal, 49° Vertical

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz), Ethernet Port, Google Home & Alexa Support

Storage: MicroSD Card Support up to 256GB

IP Rating: IP65 Weatherproof

Night Vision: Full-Color Night Vision, IR Night Vision up to 15m

Power: Max 5W Power Consumption

Special Features: Human Detection, Motion Tracking, Pan 345°, Tilt 70°, Two-Way Audio, Motion Alerts, H.265 Compression, Smartphone App Control

Audio: Built-in Speaker and Microphone

Pros

Clear picture

Solid night vision

Great features

Cons

Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise this security camera for its clear picture quality and night vision support. They also support its features like two-way calling and motion detection.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this CCTV camera for its night vision and clear picture quality.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Godrej Security Solutions EVE Pro 4G Mini-PT Camera is designed for locations where Wi-Fi connectivity is unreliable or unavailable, making it an excellent option for farms, warehouses, construction sites, shops, and remote properties. The 3MP HD sensor captures sharp footage during the day, while the all-time colour viewing technology and LED-assisted night vision help maintain visibility after dark. Human detection, motion tracking, smart alarms, and two-way audio further enhance security, allowing users to monitor and interact with visitors remotely through the Godrej Secure Hub app.

Specifications

Camera: 3MP HD Resolution (2304 × 1296), 1/3" CMOS Sensor

Field of View: 360° Viewing Coverage, Pan 266°, Tilt 90°

Connectivity:4G SIM Connectivity

Storage: MicroSD Card Support up to 256GB

IP Rating: IP66 Weatherproof

Night Vision: All-Time Colour View, 6 IR LEDs, 6 White LEDs

Power: DC 12V, 1A

Special Features: Human Detection, Motion Tracking, Smart Alarm, Auto Pan, Remote Monitoring, Secure Hub App Access, Solar Panel Compatibility

Audio: Built-in Microphone and Speaker with Two-Way Communication

Pros

Works without Wi-Fi

Wide coverage area

Useful tracking features

Cons

Additional SIM usage cost

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this CCTV camera as a practical surveillance solution for locations without broadband internet. Customers appreciate the flexibility of 4G connectivity, the sharp 3MP video quality, and remote monitoring through the Secure Hub app.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this CCTV camera for its features and 4G connectivity.

The Qubo Smart Outdoor 3MP [2K] Wi-Fi Bullet Camera features a compact bullet-style design that blends easily into residential and commercial environments. Powered by a 3MP sensor with 1296p (2K) resolution, the camera delivers sharp footage with improved detail compared to standard Full HD cameras. Its NightPulse Colour Night Vision technology enhances colour reproduction in low-light conditions, helping capture clearer details of people, vehicles, and surroundings after dark. The ultra-wide 130° field of view minimizes blind spots, while AI-powered person detection, automatic spotlight activation, intruder alarms, and two-way communication add an extra layer of security for homes, offices, shops, and warehouses.

Specifications

Camera: 3MP Sensor, 1296p (2K) Resolution

Field of View:130° Ultra-Wide Coverage

Connectivity:2.4GHz Wi-Fi

Storage: MicroSD Card Support up to 1TB, Cloud Storage

IP Rating: IP66 Weatherproof

Night Vision: NightPulse Colour Night Vision with 2 Spotlights

Power: DC 12V, 1A

Special Features:AI Person Detection, Motion Detection, Intruder Alarm, Automatic Spotlight, 10x Digital Zoom, Alexa & Google Assistant Support

Audio: Built-in Microphone and Speaker with Two-Way Talk

Pros

Great picture quality

Great night vision

Sturdy build

Cons

Spotty connectivity

Average detection accuracy

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the security camera's picture quality excellent in HD mode and appreciate its night vision capabilities. However, the detection accuracy has received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this CCTV camera for its excellent picture quality.

This Trueview CCTV camera is a feature-rich outdoor Wi-Fi bullet camera designed for homes, offices, shops, and warehouses. Its compact IP66-rated weatherproof design is built to withstand harsh outdoor conditions while maintaining stable performance. Equipped with a 3MP sensor and 2304 x 1296 resolution, the camera captures sharp footage with improved detail compared to standard Full HD cameras. The standout feature is its All-Time Color Vision technology. Smart human detection, motion alerts, 10x digital zoom, Alexa support, and two-way audio further enhance its security capabilities.

Specifications

Camera: 3MP CMOS Sensor, 2304 × 1296 Resolution

Field of View: 4mm Lens, Wide-Angle Coverage

Connectivity: 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, QR-Code Based Network Setup

Storage: MicroSD Card Support up to 256GB, Cloud Storage

IP Rating: IP66 Weatherproof

Night Vision: All-Time Color Vision, IR + White LED Dual-Light System

Power: DC Power Adapter

Special Features: Smart Human Detection, Motion Detection, Tampering Detection, 10x Digital Zoom, Alexa Support, Mobile Notifications, NVR Compatibility

Audio: Full-Duplex Two-Way Audio with Built-In High-Sensitivity Microphone and Speaker

Pros

Great camera quality

Practical features

Great connectivity

Cons

Average image quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the security camera to be of excellent quality, easy to install, and appreciate its good Wi-Fi connectivity and app features. They consider it worth the price.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this CCTV camera for its video quality and features.

This Hikvision CCTV camera built for users seeking dependable surveillance without the complexity of smart Wi-Fi systems. Equipped with a 2MP CMOS sensor, the camera captures Full HD 1080p footage with good detail and clarity. Hikvision's Smart IR technology helps maintain balanced exposure in low-light conditions, preventing overexposure when subjects move close to the lens. The fixed wide-angle lens provides broad area coverage, while the camera's long-range infrared night vision ensures reliable monitoring even in complete darkness.

Specifications

Camera: 2MP CMOS Sensor, Full HD 1920 × 1080 Resolution

Field of View: 2.8mm Lens, Approximately 103° Horizontal Viewing Angle

Connectivity: Wired HD-TVI Connection

Storage: Depends on Connected DVR/NVR Storage System

IP Rating: IP67 Weatherproof

Night Vision: EXIR Infrared Night Vision up to 20 Metres

Power: DC Power Adapter

Special Features: Smart IR, Day/Night Switching, Digital Noise Reduction (DNR), HD-TVI Technology

Audio: No audio

Pros

Great video quality

High reliability

Cons

Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the security camera to be of good quality. They also appreciate its performance and build quality.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this CCTV camera for its video quality.

Top 3 features of the best CCTV cameras for homes and businesses

NAME CAMERA IP RATING SPECIAL FEATURES CP PLUS 4MP Quad HD Outdoor Wi-Fi CCTV Camera 4MP CMOS Sensor, 2560 x 1440 Quad HD Resolution IP65 Weatherproof Human Detection, Motion Tracking, Pan 345°, Tilt 70°, Two-Way Audio, Motion Alerts, H.265 Compression, Smartphone App Control Godrej Security Solutions EVE Pro 4G Mini-PT Camera 3MP HD Resolution (2304 × 1296), 1/3" CMOS Sensor IP66 Weatherproof Human Detection, Motion Tracking, Smart Alarm, Auto Pan, Remote Monitoring, Secure Hub App Access, Solar Panel Compatibility Qubo Smart Outdoor 3MP [2K] WiFi Bullet Camera 3MP Sensor, 1296p (2K) Resolution IP66 Weatherproof AI Person Detection, Motion Detection, Intruder Alarm, Automatic Spotlight, 10x Digital Zoom, Alexa & Google Assistant Support Trueview 3MP All Time Color Wi-Fi Smart Bullet CCTV Security Camera 3MP CMOS Sensor, 2304 × 1296 Resolution IP66 Weatherproof Smart Human Detection, Motion Detection, Tampering Detection, 10x Digital Zoom, Alexa Support, Mobile Notifications, NVR Compatibility HIKVISION 2MP Outdoor Bullet Wired CCTV 2MP CMOS Sensor, Full HD 1920 × 1080 Resolution IP67 Weatherproof Smart IR, Day/Night Switching, Digital Noise Reduction (DNR), HD-TVI Technology

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of security cameras including the ones that can be used indoors and outdoors. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of CCTV cameras across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their camera technology, smart features and sensors. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

FAQs for buying best CCTV cameras for homes and businesses Is 2MP enough for CCTV cameras, or should I buy 3MP or 4MP? While 2MP (1080p) cameras are sufficient for basic monitoring, 3MP and 4MP cameras provide sharper images and better facial recognition.

Which is better: wired or wireless CCTV cameras? Wired cameras offer greater reliability and uninterrupted recording, making them ideal for businesses. Wireless cameras are easier to install and are suitable for homes, rented properties, and locations where running cables is difficult.

What is colour night vision, and is it worth paying extra for? Colour night vision uses advanced sensors and LED illumination to capture colour footage in low-light conditions.

How much storage do I need for CCTV recordings? For most homes, a 128GB or 256GB microSD card is sufficient. Businesses that require continuous recording may need a DVR or NVR with a 1TB to 4TB hard drive, depending on the number of cameras and recording quality.

What IP rating should I look for in an outdoor CCTV camera? For outdoor installations, choose cameras with at least an IP66 or IP67 rating.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.