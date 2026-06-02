From video calls to spreadsheets: Laptops that make working from home easier
A good work-from-home laptop should handle video calls and multitasking smoothly while offering reliable battery life and a comfortable typing experience.
Our Picks
Best overall
Long battery life
Budget friendly
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallApple 2026 MacBook Neo 13″ Laptop with A18 Pro chip: Built for AI and Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera; SilverView Details
₹65,000
Long battery lifeHP Smartchoice Omnibook 5 OLED (Previously Pavilion), Snapdragon X Processor (16GB LPDDR5x,1TB SSD) 2K OLED,16''/40.6cm, Win11, M365(1yr)*Office24, Glacier Silver, 1.59kg, fb0001QU,Next-Gen AI LaptopView Details
ASUS Vivobook 16,Smartchoice, 13th Gen, Intel Core i5-13420H,16GB RAM,512GB SSD,FHD, OLED,Win 11,M365 Basic (1Y),Backlit Keyboard,Office 2024,Silver,1.88 kg,X1605VA-SH1952WS, Thin & Light LaptopView Details
Budget friendlyDell 15 (Previously Inspiron) Laptop, 14th Gen Intel Core i3/Core 3 100U Processor, 8GB DDR4, 512 SSD, 15.6" FHD 120Hz IPS 250 nit Display, Win 11 + Office H&S 2024, Carbon Black, Thin & Light 1.63KgView Details
₹46,490
Acer Smartchoice Aspire One, Intel Core Celeron N4500, Office 2024 + M365 Basic, 12GB LPDDR4X / 512GB SSD, 14.0"/35.56cm TN HD Display, Win 11 Home, Pure Silver, 1.3KG, A114-45, Thin and Light LaptopView Details
₹39,990
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Working from home often means juggling video meetings, spreadsheets, documents, emails and dozens of browser tabs throughout the day. A laptop that struggles with multitasking can quickly affect productivity, turning simple tasks into frustrating experiences and slowing down your workflow.
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
Modern laptops now offer faster processors, better webcams, improved microphones and longer battery life to meet the demands of remote work. Some models also focus on portability, while others prioritise larger displays and enhanced multitasking capabilities. To help you find the right option, we have shortlisted laptops that can handle everyday work-from-home requirements efficiently and comfortably.
The Apple MacBook Neo 13-inch is positioned as a lightweight AI-focused laptop powered by the A18 Pro chip. Designed around Apple Intelligence features, it combines strong efficiency, responsive everyday performance, and excellent battery life in a compact chassis. The Liquid Retina display delivers sharp visuals with accurate colours, while the 1080p FaceTime camera improves video calls and remote meetings. Its fanless design keeps operation quiet, making it suitable for students, professionals, and users deeply invested in the Apple ecosystem.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent battery efficiency
Seamless Apple ecosystem integration
Reason to avoid
Base storage may feel limited
Fewer upgrade options after purchase
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the lightweight design, smooth performance, and premium build quality. Many also praise the display quality and battery life for everyday productivity.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for outstanding portability, efficient performance, and deep integration with Apple's software ecosystem.
LONG BATTERY LIFE
2. HP Smartchoice Omnibook 5 OLED (Previously Pavilion), Snapdragon X Processor (16GB LPDDR5x,1TB SSD) 2K OLED,16''/40.6cm, Win11, M365(1yr)*Office24, Glacier Silver, 1.59kg, fb0001QU,Next-Gen AI Laptop
Our Principles
Full Transparency
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The HP OmniBook 5 OLED is a next-generation AI laptop powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X processor. Its 16-inch 2K OLED display delivers vibrant colours, deep blacks, and excellent multimedia performance. Equipped with 16GB LPDDR5X memory and a spacious 1TB SSD, it comfortably handles multitasking, productivity workloads, and creative applications. The lightweight design and long battery life make it appealing for professionals on the move. AI acceleration features further enhance productivity and system responsiveness across supported applications.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Stunning OLED display quality
Excellent battery life potential
Reason to avoid
Some legacy software compatibility limitations
ARM platform may require app optimisation
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers frequently praise the display quality, fast performance, and long battery life. Many also appreciate the lightweight design for work and travel.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for its premium OLED screen, AI capabilities, and strong portability.
The ASUS Vivobook 16 OLED combines a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor with a large OLED display, making it a strong choice for productivity and entertainment. The 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD provide smooth multitasking and quick application launches. Its OLED panel offers vibrant colours and deep contrast, enhancing both creative work and media consumption. Despite its large display, the laptop remains relatively portable and includes productivity-focused features such as a backlit keyboard and bundled Office software.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent OLED display
Strong multitasking performance
Reason to avoid
Slightly heavier than ultraportables
Integrated graphics limit gaming performance
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the vivid OLED display, smooth performance, and overall value. Many also mention the comfortable keyboard and large screen.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for its excellent display quality and balanced productivity performance.
The Dell 15 combines a modern 14th Gen Intel Core 3 processor with a 120Hz Full HD display, offering a responsive experience for everyday computing tasks. Its 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD support office work, web browsing, online classes, and multimedia usage. The slim and lightweight design makes it easy to carry, while Windows 11 and Office Home & Student 2024 add immediate productivity value. The 120Hz refresh rate helps deliver smoother scrolling and navigation compared to standard displays.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Smooth 120Hz display
Portable lightweight design
Reason to avoid
Entry-level processor for demanding workloads
8GB RAM may limit heavy multitasking
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers often appreciate the smooth display and lightweight design. Many also find the laptop suitable for office work and daily usage.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for dependable everyday performance and a smooth high-refresh-rate display.
The Acer Aspire One A114-45 targets budget-conscious users seeking a lightweight laptop for basic computing needs. Powered by the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, it is suitable for web browsing, document editing, online learning, and media playback. Its 12GB LPDDR4X memory is unusually generous for this segment and helps improve multitasking performance. The laptop also includes a 512GB SSD and Office software bundle, adding value for students and home users seeking affordability and portability.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Lightweight and portable
Generous memory for the price
Reason to avoid
Basic processor performance
TN display offers limited viewing angles
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the lightweight build and value-focused specifications. Many also find it suitable for studies and everyday office tasks.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for affordable computing and excellent portability.
The HP 15 powered by Intel Core 5-120U balances performance, portability, and modern productivity features. Equipped with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it handles multitasking, office workloads, and everyday productivity with ease. The Full HD anti-glare display helps improve viewing comfort, while the privacy-focused camera shutter adds convenience during video calls. Its relatively lightweight chassis and bundled Microsoft Office software make it a practical option for students, professionals, and remote workers.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strong multitasking capability
Privacy camera shutter included
Reason to avoid
Integrated graphics only
Standard display refresh rate
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers frequently praise the smooth performance and reliable everyday usability. Many also appreciate the comfortable keyboard and lightweight design.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for dependable productivity performance and practical everyday features.
The MSI Thin A15 is an affordable gaming laptop featuring the AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics. Its 144Hz Full HD display provides smoother gameplay, while 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD support modern games and multitasking workloads. The laptop also handles content creation tasks such as video editing and graphic design reasonably well. Despite its gaming hardware, it maintains a relatively portable profile, making it suitable for students and gamers alike.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strong gaming performance
High refresh rate display
Reason to avoid
Battery life shorter during gaming
Fans can become noticeable under load
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the gaming performance and value proposition. Many also appreciate the smooth display and fast application loading times.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for affordable gaming performance and a fast 144Hz display.
The ASUS Vivobook 15 is a practical everyday laptop designed for students, office users, and home productivity. Powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U processor, it delivers reliable performance for web browsing, document work, online meetings, and multimedia consumption. The 12GB RAM improves multitasking compared with many competing entry-level models, while the 512GB SSD ensures fast boot times. A lightweight design, bundled Office software, and modern connectivity options make it a versatile daily-use machine.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good multitasking for the segment
Includes Office 2024 package
Reason to avoid
Not intended for demanding creative workloads
Integrated graphics limit gaming capability
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the smooth day-to-day performance and value for money. Many also highlight the fast SSD and comfortable keyboard.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for reliable everyday performance and a strong feature set at an accessible price.
Factors to consider when buying a laptop for work from home
- Performance: Choose a laptop with a capable processor and sufficient RAM for smooth multitasking during meetings and office work.
- Webcam quality: A good webcam helps improve video call quality and creates a more professional remote working experience.
- Keyboard comfort: Comfortable keyboards are important for long hours of typing, emailing and document creation.
- Battery life: Longer battery backup provides flexibility to work from different locations without constantly searching for a charger.
- Display quality: A larger and sharper display helps reduce strain while working with documents, spreadsheets and multiple applications.
Top 3 features of best laptops
|Laptops
|Processor
|Storage
|Display
|Apple MacBook Neo 13
|Apple A18 Pro
|256GB SSD
|13-inch Liquid Retina
|HP OmniBook 5 OLED
|Snapdragon X
|1TB SSD
|16-inch 2K OLED
|ASUS Vivobook 16 OLED
|Intel Core i5-13420H
|512GB SSD
|16-inch OLED
|Dell 15
|Intel Core 3 100U
|512GB SSD
|15.6-inch FHD 120Hz
|Acer Aspire One
|Intel Celeron N4500
|512GB SSD
|14-inch HD
|HP 15
|Intel Core 5-120U
|512GB SSD
|15.6-inch FHD
|MSI Thin A15
|Ryzen 7 7735HS
|1TB SSD
|15.6-inch FHD 144Hz
|ASUS Vivobook 15
|Intel Core i3-1315U
|512GB SSD
|15.6-inch FHD
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAmit Rahi
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More