Tired of salty water? The best RO purifiers for Delhi homes dealing with high TDS

Drinking water in Delhi doesn't taste as refreshing as it should. In fact, there are many areas in the city where groundwater is notoriously harsh and salty in taste. If the water that you get as a part of the water supply in your home has a salty aftertaste, leaves white stains on utensils and causes scaling in home appliances, you are most likely battling high TDS (Total Dissolved Solids). In many neighbourhoods in Delhi, TDS levels easily cross the recommended 500 ppm limit. This is particularly true in the areas that depend on borewell water, groundwater, tanker supply, or a mix of multiple sources for their water supply. All of this makes the water taste unpleasant and unsafe to drink. This is where a good duty RO (reverse osmosis) water purifier steps in. These water purifiers are ideal for water supply coming from both borewell and municipal supply. (HT Tech) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

RO water purifiers are equipped with multi-stage filtration systems and sophisticated TDS controllers that strip away the water of dissolved impurities that contribute to high TDS levels. They also come with mineral retention feature, which ensures that the remains safe to drink and has a balanced and refreshing taste.

So, if you are living anywhere in Delhi NCR and you're planning to buy a new water purifier or upgrade an existing one, we have curated a list of the best heavy duty machines for you. But before that, take a quick look at the factors that you need to consider while buying water purifier for water in Delhi.

Factors to consider while buying a water purifier for Delhi water - Water Source: Delhi relies on both groundwater from borewells and tankers and municipal supply from Yamuna for water. Municipal water typically has lower TDS ranging between 150 - 350 ppm, while for groundwater TDS can exceed the 1000 ppm limit. If your TDS is above 500 ppm, an RO water purifier is a must have for you. But if your TDS level is below 200 ppm, a UV + UF (Ultra-filtration) system is preferable.

- Contamination Type: Delhi water can sometimes contain traces of heavy metals, for which ensure that the RO membrane in your water purifier is certified to remove contaminants like lead, arsenic, and mercury. On the other hand, if you get municipal water that is highly treated with chlorine, having an activated carbon filter is important. Also, pick a water purifier with a UV lamp or UF filter for removing biological impurities from drinking water.

- Mineral Retention: Look for water purifiers with Active Copper or Alkaline features to add decent amounts of trace minerals back into your drinking water.

- Water Storage Capacity: Choose a water purifier with a capacity of up to 7L for a family of three members, and a capacity of up to 9L for a family of five members. However, if you have a family of more than five members, a water purifier with a capacity of more than 10L would be beneficial.