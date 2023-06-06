WWDC 2023: Apple launches ‘monster’ M2 Ultra chip with 20% bump in CPU performance

Tech giant Apple updated its Mac Studio, on Monday as it introduced the new M2 Ultra chip at its 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday.

Apple launches M2 chip(Reuters)

According to the Mashable website, the chip promises a 20 per cent jump in CPU performance and a 30 per cent jump in GPU performance. The chip also has up to 192 GB of unified memory.

The M2 Ultra was dubbed as the most potent chip ever developed for a personal computer and was described as a "monster of a chip" by the company.

"M2 Ultra delivers astonishing performance and capabilities for our pro users' most demanding workflows while maintaining Apple silicon's industry-leading power efficiency," said Johny Srouji, Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Technologies, in a statement. "With huge performance gains in the CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine, combined with massive memory bandwidth in a single SoC, M2 Ultra is the world's most powerful chip ever created for a personal computer," reported Mashable.

The M2 Ultra will power the new Mac Studio and Mac Pro that starts at nearly $7,000, as per Mashable.

