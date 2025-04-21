WWDC 2025: 5 big announcements we expect this year from Apple

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 is fast approaching, now less than two months away. The Cupertino-based tech giant has recently announced the keynote date, scheduled for 9 June 2025. As with each year, the company is expected to unveil the next generation of operating systems for the iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, and other product categories. Here’s what we expect Apple to preview at the WWDC 2025 event.(Apple)

As we anticipate the WWDC event, speculation is mounting around the iOS 19 update and other announcements likely to be made during the keynote. One of the most prominent leaks is the iOS 19 design overhaul, which is said to include a revamped Camera app, redesigned app icons, and more. With that in mind, here are five major announcements we expect at the upcoming WWDC 2025.

WWDC 2025: 5 Major Announcements



iOS 19 Design Overhaul:

This year, Apple is expected to introduce a cohesive design language across iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16 as part of a substantial visual overhaul. This redesign may offer more seamless integration across devices. Changes could include refreshed app icons, a redesigned Camera app, updates to first-party apps, floating tabs, and more. Since the release of iOS 7, this could be the most significant update for iPhones and Macs alike.

A Smarter Siri:

Long-awaited improvements to Siri may finally be previewed with iOS 19. The update is expected to introduce on-screen awareness powered by ‘Apple Intelligence’, allowing users to perform more complex tasks effortlessly. The voice assistant will reportedly be able to extract information from the screen, offer cross-app functionality, and enhance hands-free usage. These updates are likely to be rolled out in autumn 2025.

Apple Intelligence Comes to watchOS 12:

watchOS is also expected to receive a host of new features, with one of the most anticipated being the integration of Apple Intelligence. While not all AI features may be included initially, Apple could introduce select capabilities that rely on the iPhone for processing. Think of the Apple Watch acting as a command hub for AI-driven tasks.

watchOS 12 Design Tweaks:

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the upcoming watchOS update will feature “new interface elements”, although it may not be as extensive a redesign as iOS 19. Enhancements could include advanced health monitoring tools, updated training metrics in the Fitness app, and support for Apple Intelligence.

VisionOS 3 Enhancements:

Although details on the upcoming VisionOS update remain limited, it is expected to deliver notable improvements and new features. Apple is likely to focus on UI refinements and deeper Apple Intelligence integration. There are also reports suggesting a more affordable Vision Pro headset is on the way, generating excitement among fans who have been hesitant due to the current high price point.